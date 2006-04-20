from the it-all-adds-up dept.
How much CEOs matter to firm performance:
"Do CEOs matter?" has been a perennial question in management discourse. But "the CEO effect" has been notoriously difficult to isolate -- a moving target caught in the slipstream of dynamic forces that shape firm performance.
So Morten Bennedsen, INSEAD Professor of Economics and the André and Rosalie Hoffmann Chaired Professor of Family Enterprise, along with colleagues Francisco Perez-Gonzalez (ITAM and NBER) and Daniel Wolfenzon (Columbia University and NBER) decided to find out how much CEOs matter by measuring the impact on firm performance when a CEO is absent, specifically, hospitalised.
They find, in a forthcoming paper, "Do CEOs Matter? Evidence from Hospitalization Events", soon to be published in the Journal of Finance, that the financial ramifications of CEO hospitalisation are significant.
Based on data of nearly 13,000 Danish SMEs between 1996 and 2012, Bennedsen and his co-authors find that five-to-seven day hospitalisations sent firm profitability tumbling by 7% in the year of illness. Longer hospital stays of 10 days or more wreaked even deeper damage, lowering operating return on assets (OROA) by a full percentage point.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 07, @01:54AM
More Microsoft propaganda? When will it ever end? Family Enterprise? Sure, like "Nice little computer manufacturing you have there, be a shame if something were to happen to it, just because somebody shipped with a Linux operating system!"
(Score: 3, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday April 07, @02:03AM (4 children)
In the test: CEO vs no CEO, sure - chaos, confusion, delay, bad press, people stalling decisions until the CEO returns. The position matters, and putting your top decision maker on ice for a week or two has chilling effects on the bottom line.
Now: are there "magic" CEOs who can make that kind of difference vs. say: any one of thousands of reasonably competent human beings who might also take the position and make responsible, reasonable decisions?
The severely skewed conditions of the study call into question the motivations of the authors, and those who sponsored them.
(Score: 2) by captain normal on Tuesday April 07, @02:25AM
Looks to me like some grant seeking, more money for their chair by playing up to big egos.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday April 07, @02:53AM
How many people do you know that are "reasonably competent" at taking responsibility on any scale? How many people do you know that are "reasonably competent" at even comprehending what all goes into a billion dollar market cap company, much less a really large one? How many do you know that fall where Venn diagram overlaps between the two?
Yeah, this ain't something anyone can do. That's just bullshit from folks overflowing with envy.
Thank you, Covid-19, for proving for all time that college isn't essential but liquor stores are.
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Tuesday April 07, @02:58AM (1 child)
but they didn't test CEO vs No-CEO. They tested "market perception of ability of company to cope with indisposed CEO, reflected in share price"
A better, but far harder to answer question would be "How much value did CEO add to the share price, above any average changes in similar stocks and across all stocks in the period, and how much of any positive variance can be attributed to the CEO and not other identifiable causes?"
tau = 300. Greek circles must have been weird.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 07, @03:15AM
There's nothing in the article about stock prices. The article and the paper abstract do mention "profitability", but that's a bit different from stock price.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 07, @02:06AM (1 child)
Over a period of 5-7 days, there would be no effect from the CEO being gone. They should be looking an absolute minimum of 1 quarter out in terms of planning and strategy, so being gone for a week, should result in the other execs continuing to execute on previous plans.
The fact that the stock market disagrees is utter bullshit.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday April 07, @02:58AM
Or they should just look at corporations that make idiotic business decisions over a CEO's term vs. ones that make good business decisions. Bankruptcy and every job at the company going poof or kicking fiscal ass is the difference.
Thank you, Covid-19, for proving for all time that college isn't essential but liquor stores are.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday April 07, @02:06AM (1 child)
Superstars, not so much. Business has gone far astray in it's quest for superstar managers. Funny thing that managers pitch themselves as the single most important cog in the machine.
If your CEO isn't replaceable on short notice, then you are doing something seriously wrong. If there is anyone in your organization who is indispensable, you're wrong, wrong, wrong. From the next-to-lowest to the highest position, that person's immediate subordinate should be competent, and ready to step up and take over the next higher position. Ideally, there should be a couple of people ready to step into any position.
Unfortunately, we don't have a lot of managers around these days. Instead, management has been replaced with a cadre of MBA's whose goal is to milk the system.
Unterstarchus?
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday April 07, @03:02AM
You know the difference between a company run by competent management and badass management? Amiga vs. Microsoft. Yeah, the difference matters if you want to be something other than an also-ran.
Thank you, Covid-19, for proving for all time that college isn't essential but liquor stores are.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by legont on Tuesday April 07, @02:08AM
Did they compare it against monkeys - sick and healthy - running the corporations? I guess no. Bad deplorable so called science.
"Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 07, @02:43AM
No one wants to make their own decisions, instead of looking to everyone else. For big decisions, they tend to get punted up the ladder to a CEO or a similar position in other organizations. Even so, a lot of top executives seem to look at what others are doing rather than making decisions for themselves. If a CEO is gone, as another comment noted, other managers may stall on decisions until the CEO returns because they don't want to be accountable. Another possibility is that the CEO is a micromanager and insists on making the decisions. I suspect a lot of upper management duties could be automated without many adverse impacts. They're just not that useful.
I work in academia and university administrators function in the same way. A very large portion of universities moved their classes online for the spring semester within about a week. Prior to that week, university leadership was generally quiet about the coronavirus situation, sending a couple of emails, but not really doing much beyond quarantining students who traveled and closing some study abroad programs. In the university I work at, we were initially told that classes would probably be moved online for a period of 2-3 weeks and that the university's response was consistent with other universities, indicating that the leadership at this university was actually just following what others were doing. Within a couple of days of other universities moving their classes online for the rest of the semester, the university I'm at made the same decision. It doesn't seem like any of this was actually based on original thinking within the university leadership. Instead, they were following the lead of others, which seems to be common in upper management.
I think there are a few CEOs who may be more influential because they are strongly associated with a particular brand. For better or worse, those CEOs may have a significant impact on corporate culture and the success or failure of the company. It's a pretty short list, with people like Steve Jobs, Bill Gates, Elon Musk, and perhaps a few others. I know that Gates hasn't been the CEO for a long time, but he's still recognizable as being associated with Microsoft. John Legere was fairly recognizable when he was the CEO of T-Mobile, and seemed to be a bit more independent in making decisions. He brought back unlimited plans and then the other major wireless carriers quickly followed along. The other situation where a CEO has a big impact is on a small business, where the CEO has a much larger role in the day-to-day operations.