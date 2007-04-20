from the return-of-usenet-rar-files dept.
With day 1 digital distribution of films becoming more prevalent, and movie theater chains going out of business, Hollywood and the MPAA are going to do everything they possibly can to kill or cobble illicit streaming. This could include increasing potential criminal penalties for individuals who operate "streaming piracy" services:
Movie Company Boss Urges US Senators to Make Streaming Piracy a Felony
In the United States, criminal copyright infringers can be sentenced to five years in prison. However, this is not the case for streaming piracy, which is seen as a misdemeanor, punishable by a maximum jail sentence of one year. Millennium Films boss Jonathan Yunger is callling on senators to change this, so the Department of Justice can effectively shut down and prosecute streaming piracy operations.
The Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Intellectual Property is actively looking for options through which the US can better address online piracy. During a hearing last month, various experts voiced their opinions. They specifically addressed measures taken by other countries and whether these could work in the US, or not. Pirate site blocking and upload filtering emerged as the main topics during this hearing. While pros and cons were discussed, movie industry insiders including Millennium Media co-president Jonathan Yunger framed these measures as attainable and effective.
After the hearing, senators asked various follow-up questions on paper. Last week we reported how former MEP Julia Reda answered these by stressing the importance of affordable legal options. Yunger, however, takes another approach.
In his answers, which were published before the weekend, he reiterates the power of website blocking. In addition, Yunger also brings a second, previously unmentioned issue to the forefront: criminal penalties for streaming piracy. "The second thing that we could easily do in the United States is close the legal loophole that currently allows streaming – which accounts for the vast majority of piracy today – to be treated as a misdemeanor rather than a felony," Yunger writes.
See also: Movie & TV Giants Sue 'Pirate' Nitro IPTV For 'Massive' Copyright Infringement
Related Stories
The Invisible Man, Emma, and The Hunt Hit Pirate Sites After Rushed VOD Releases
A decision by Universal Pictures to quickly make movies available on [video on demand (VOD)] services due to the coronavirus pandemic has resulted in the inevitable. Titles including The Invisible Man, Emma, and The Hunt, which are still in their theatrical windows, are now all available for download on pirate sites, just hours after release.
[...] In common with hundreds of business sectors and individuals around the world, the spread of the virus is having a profound effect on cinemas. As preventative measures are put in place, revenues are reportedly down to the lowest levels in twenty-five years. On the other hand, services that can be accessed at home – Netflix for example – are enjoying a boom in usage.
In an effort to cushion the blow, earlier this week Universal Pictures announced that it would be releasing some of its newest movies, that are technically still in their theatrical windows, on digital platforms for rental. As a result, The Invisible Man, The Hunt, and Emma all went on sale Friday at around the $20 mark.
How well these movies will be received and in what volumes consumed remains to be seen but within hours of them appearing on official platforms, the inevitable happened. At the time of writing, all are available for free downloading and streaming on dozens of pirate sites.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 07, @09:02PM
We should not ever let the industry write the nation's laws.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 07, @09:03PM (1 child)
Can't say I get too worked about about prosecution.
A lot of people who frequent this site seem to believe watching movies without paying for them is a human right. I say it just shows how utterly controlled their minds are by Hollywood that they go through all the bother and illegality to get their fix.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 07, @09:34PM
It's my right to freely watch movies 150 years before they enter the public domain.
(Score: 2) by The Archon V2.0 on Tuesday April 07, @09:15PM
Everyone's having trouble making money to pay for their residence right now, but the only rent-seekers are people like this.
(Score: 1) by P on Tuesday April 07, @09:24PM
So what I get from this is they want to punish anyone in possession of their material as a felony. Assuming the cost of a physical copy of a movie sitting in a store is around $12, if a person took a copy from a store, it would be nothing more than a misdemeanor. Depending on the state, felony theft of merchandise doesn't take effect until you're over ~$1000 or more.
So basically they think their movies (which most have been absolutely horrible in the past decade) is worth a grand per view. They better change their prices to reflect that. Oh wait, they wouldn't do that, it's a money grab.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 07, @09:31PM
Did you know 90% of over-the-air television viewers are stealing their programs? They never buy the products advertised and even leave the room during commercials! Its theft!