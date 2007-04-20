from the marriages-must-be-very-perceptive dept.
Disagreements help team perception, study finds:
Team disagreements might be the key to helping soldiers identify objects in battle, researchers say. While studies on combat identification typically focus on how technology can help identify enemy forces, researchers sought to understand how teams work together to identify armored vehicles—using only their training and each other.
"We wanted to know what factors would contribute the most to their success," said Dr. Anthony Baker, a scientist at the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command's Army Research Laboratory, who executed the study while a doctoral student at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. "While previous lab studies of combat identification have looked at the performance of an individual, this is the first lab study to our knowledge that considers team combat identification, especially without any technological aids like an automated combat identification system. This was key for helping us understand the aspects of the team, and its members, that contribute the most to their ability to understand and identify what they are seeing."
The Human Factors journal published the research, "Team Combat Identification: Effects of Gender, Spatial Visualization, and Disagreement," in its February issue.
[...] Researchers found that teams that disagreed more performed better at combat identification, regardless of whether their disagreements actually resulted in more correct answers. The data suggested that disagreeing with a team member's first guess caused the team to verify why they identified a vehicle a certain way.
"In other words, when the team disagreed, they had to justify an answer by recounting the details of what they had seen," Baker said. "This process of recalling and discussing details caused teams to think more deeply about their original responses, compared to teams with fewer disagreements that may have simply trusted what the other teammate believed."
[...] This research reinforces that to understand how a team does its job, one must consider both individual differences such as spatial skills, and team processes such as communication, Baker said.
(Score: 0, Offtopic) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday April 08, @04:14AM
This works just as well when witnessing an accident, or disaster. Example? Witnessed an accident late one night, and recounted what I saw to the cop who responded to the call. He came back, and questioned me about who got out of which vehicle first. I had recounted that the male in the victim's car had been driving. The victim's account didn't jive with what I had thought I saw, and my conclusions. Being questioned, I realized that it was highly unlikely that the male was driving, because he was first out of the vehicle. He certainly didn't come out through the driver's side door, which was caved in, with the dumbass's car resting against it.
That little detail was important, because the man's driver's license was suspended. If he had been driving, the cop was going to take him to jail.
Being questioned, and justifying your answers, pays off in all sorts of situations. It also saves you from looking like a total idiot later, when a judge or some such is listening to your story.
(Score: 1, Offtopic) by aristarchus on Wednesday April 08, @04:41AM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 08, @05:02AM
Teams that disagree are... not led by arrogant narcissistic thin-skinned vindictive sons-of-bitches. Ever see what happens when someone disagrees with a dictator? No, because North Korea is perfect and everyone agrees and lives in perfect harmony.