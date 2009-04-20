from the in-the-blink-of-an-eye dept.
It's now or never: Visual events have 100 milliseconds to hit brain target or go unnoticed: Mouse study reveals key details about visual processing:
Researchers at the National Eye Institute (NEI) have defined a crucial window of time that mice need to key in on visual events. As the brain processes visual information, an evolutionarily conserved region known as the superior colliculus notifies other regions of the brain that an event has occurred. Inhibiting this brain region during a specific 100-millisecond window inhibited event perception in mice. Understanding these early visual processing steps could have implications for conditions that affect perception and visual attention, like schizophrenia and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). The study was published online in the Journal of Neuroscience. NEI is part of the National Institutes of Health.
"One of the most important aspects of vision is fast detection of important events, like detecting threats or the opportunity for a reward. Our result shows this depends on visual processing in the midbrain, not only the visual cortex," said Richard Krauzlis, Ph.D., chief of the Section on Eye Movements and Visual Selection at NEI and senior author of the study.
Visual perception -- one's ability to know that one has seen something -- depends on the eye and the brain working together. Signals generated in the retina travel via retinal ganglion cell nerve fibers to the brain. In mice, 85% of retinal ganglion cells connect to the superior colliculus. The superior colliculus provides the majority of early visual processing in these animals. In primates, a highly complex visual cortex takes over more of this visual processing load, but 10% of retinal ganglion cells still connect to the superior colliculus, which manages basic but necessary perceptual tasks.
One of these tasks is detecting that a visual event has occurred. The superior colliculus takes in information from the retina and cortex, and when there is sufficient evidence that an event has taken place in the visual field, neurons in the superior colliculus fire. Classical experiments into perceptual decision-making involve having a subject, like a person or a monkey, look at an image of vertical grating (a series of blurry vertical black and white lines) and decide if or when the grating rotates slightly. In 2018, Krauzlis and Wang adapted these classic experiments for mice, opening up new avenues for research.
[...] In this study, Wang and colleagues used a technique called optogenetics to tightly control the activity of the superior colliculus over time. They used genetically modified mice so that they could turn neurons in the superior colliculus on or off using a beam of light. This on-off switch could be timed precisely, enabling the researchers to determine exactly when the neurons of the superior colliculus were required for detecting visual events. The researchers trained their mice to lick a spout when they'd seen a visual event (a rotation in the vertical grating), and to avoid licking the spout otherwise.
Inhibiting the cells of the superior colliculus made the mice less likely to report that they'd seen an event, and when they did, their decision took longer. The inhibition had to occur within a 100 millisecond (one-tenth of a second) interval after the visual event. If the inhibition was outside that 100-millisecond timeframe, the mouse's decisions were mostly unaffected. The inhibition was side-specific: because the retinal cells cross over and connect to the superior colliculus on the opposite side of the head (the left eye is connected to the right superior colliculus and vice versa), inhibiting the right side of the superior colliculus depressed responses to stimuli on the left side, but not on the right.
"The ability to temporarily block the transmission of neural signals with such precise timing is one of the great advantages of using optogenetics in mice and reveals exactly when the crucial signals pass through the circuit," said Wang.
Lupeng Wang, Kerry McAlonan, Sheridan Goldstein, Charles R. Gerfen, Richard J. Krauzlis. A causal role for mouse superior colliculus in visual perceptual decision-making. The Journal of Neuroscience, 2020; JN-RM-2642-19 DOI: 10.1523/JNEUROSCI.2642-19.2020
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Thursday April 09, @10:49AM
Inhibiting this brain region during a specific 100-millisecond window inhibited event perception in mice.
Interrupt-masking for mice.
Just remember to pop the stack when you're done.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 09, @11:23AM (1 child)
Are mice the same as humans for this?
Because chimps seem different from humans for some visual stuff: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cPiDHXtM0VA&t=54s [youtube.com]
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Thursday April 09, @11:39AM
The answer to your question is right in the summary:
And (emphasis by me):
Thus, the mechanism still exists in humans, but we do much more visual processing elsewhere than mice do.
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.