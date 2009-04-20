from the something-to-help-them-sleep dept.
I was bored, so I watched the movie that astronauts must view before launch:
Sometime Wednesday, perhaps around the time this article is published, NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy and his two Russian crew mates—Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner—will repair to their quarantine crew quarters for movie night in the Cosmonaut Hotel.
[...] The Russians have the oldest space program in the world and by far the most traditions and superstitions related to launch, including peeing on the wheel of the bus that takes the crew to the launch pad—a tradition that dates back to Yuri Gagarin's first human spaceflight in 1961.
Among those traditions is watching a movie[*] the day before launch in the Cosmonaut Hotel. It's always the same movie, White Sun of the Desert. No one is quite sure why this Soviet-era film, which came out in 1970, is always watched (yes, it's mandatory). But it likely dates to Soyuz 12, in 1973, when cosmonauts Vasily Lazarev and Oleg Makarov watched the movie before their mission. This return-to-flight mission followed the disastrous Soyuz 11 flight two years earlier, when the spacecraft depressurized as the crew prepared to reenter Earth's atmosphere, killing all three men. Soyuz 12 proved a success, and the movie came to be seen as a good luck charm. Since then, over the course of five decades, the Soyuz has never lost a crew.
[...] The film has nothing to do with space. However, I do think the symbolism of [the main character] Sukhov being far from home and his wife might hold parallels for astronauts about to fly into space, far from their loved ones back on Earth. They will be in the vast expanses of space rather than the empty dunes of the desert, but they will be lonely all the same.
[*] Available on YouTube.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday April 09, @04:31PM
do you think the Russians will invite us to fly with them? I could pay that price, even if the movie really, really, really sucks.
(Score: 2) by Pslytely Psycho on Thursday April 09, @04:59PM (1 child)
There is a hit traditional country song in there somewhere just waiting to be teased out!
Trump succeeds in making Nixon look respectable, Mission Accomplished!
(Score: 2) by looorg on Thursday April 09, @05:06PM
So do the Astronauts of NASA watch it or is it a Cosmonaut (russians) thing? From the article it appears that this is a Cosmonaut thing and not something that the Americans (and friends) do. So the headline should be fixed.
That said perhaps they should, it might be a good movie -- I have never seen it. I'm not sure if any Soyuz crews have perished since but there sure have been crashes and such even after S12, Foton-M (a Soyuz-U rocket) exploded with fatalities, non-cosmonauts, in 2002 as an example which is a long time after S12 in 1973.
