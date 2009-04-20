from the money-hole dept.
NASA Reveals Wild Project For Turning a Moon Crater Into a Radio Telescope
NASA just gave out a new round of grants for its favourite up and coming innovative space projects – one of which is a plan to fit a 1 kilometre (3,281 foot) radio telescope inside a crater on the far side of the Moon.
The Lunar Crater Radio Telescope (LCRT) would be able to measure wavelengths and frequencies that can't be detected from Earth, working unobstructed by the ionosphere or the various other bits of radio noise surrounding our planet.
Should the plans for the LCRT become a reality – and the new grant money could get it closer to that – it would be the largest filled-aperture radio telescope in the Solar System.
Lunar Crater Radio Telescope (LCRT) on the Far-Side of the Moon
(Score: 2) by Revek on Thursday April 09, @06:35PM
Turn a crater in to a habitat. From there build the radio telescope.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 09, @06:41PM (1 child)
Stop pissing away taxpayer money.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday April 09, @06:45PM
Nooooo! Even piss is a valuable recyclable resource on the moon!
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday April 09, @06:46PM (1 child)
Do lunar craters have a parabolic shape? Isn't that required to have a focus?
(Score: 1) by khallow on Thursday April 09, @06:50PM