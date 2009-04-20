from the ip-is-ip-is-ip dept.
Anti-Piracy Copyright Lawyer Decides To Abuse Trademarks To Shut Down Pirates:
Kerry Culpepper, Hawaiian IP attorney, [decided] to register a bunch of trademarks for piracy related terms and [is] then going around and shutting down accounts for "pirate" services on social media sites.
[...] The idea I suppose is to try to claim that 42 Ventures is suddenly and recently using these marks in commerce, the only way it would have a valid trademark. That, however, is bullshit. The terms and actual content creators were already long using those marks, as were the holders of the social media accounts 42 Ventures is busy taking down. In other words, Culpepper appears to be perfectly willing to abuse trademark law in his efforts to enforce copyright law. That isn't exactly a consistent respect for intellectual property now, is it?
(Score: 1) by leon_the_cat on Thursday April 09, @11:41PM
The article attributes ethics to lawyers. Lawyers are not intereted in ethics only winning and any technicality that will allow such. This particular one had gotten angry and has decided to troll.
(Score: 2) by Immerman on Thursday April 09, @11:47PM
Seems like a perfectly consistent respect for anything that will make them money to me.