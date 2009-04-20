BlackBerry's extensive report titled Decade of the RATs: Cross-Platform APT1 Espionage Attacks Targeting Linux, Windows and Android have exposed how hacking groups coordinating in the interest of Chinese governments have been stealing data of numerous servers and client devices for nearly a decade.

[...] The report once again raises questions on potentially lackluster data privacy and security measures being implemented by major technology companies around the world and shows the need for robust standards to significantly step up the privacy and security game.

[...] The Work-From-Home situation, in particular, has forced companies to reduce the number of personnel onsite to maintain security in these challenging times. While employees are not working from offices, the intellectual property still remains in data centers.

Well, nearly 75 percent of web servers, 98 percent of worldwide supercomputers and 75 percent of major cloud service providers run on Linux. In fact, it also powers the top 1 million websites on the Internet. So of course, there's so much on stake here.

Commenting on this report, Eric Cornelius, Chief Product Architect at BlackBerry, had this to say: