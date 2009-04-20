Windows 10 build 19603, which is now available for download in the Fast ring, includes File Explorer integration in the Windows Subsystem for Linux, or WSL.

In other words, if you have already installed WSL on your device, a new Linux drive will show up in File Explorer, letting you browse files normally.

Support for accessing Linux files that you work with in WSL isn't new in Windows 10, as such capabilities have previously been enabled in an older release. In fact, even production devices can do this starting with Windows 10 version 1903, which was released in the spring of 2019.

[...] "We've had the ability to access your Linux files since Windows 1903, but now you can easily get to them from your left-hand navigation pane in File Explorer. Selecting the Linux icon will show you a view of all your distros, and selecting those will place you in the Linux root file system for that distro," Microsoft explains.