Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Microsoft Brings its File Explorer to Windows 10 WSL with New Windows Insider Update

posted by martyb on Thursday April 09, @09:40PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the files-are-great-but-just-wait-until-they-include-rasps dept.
News

upstart writes in with an IRC submission for Cascade:

Microsoft Brings Linux Files to Windows 10 with New Update:

Windows 10 build 19603, which is now available for download in the Fast ring, includes File Explorer integration in the Windows Subsystem for Linux, or WSL.

In other words, if you have already installed WSL on your device, a new Linux drive will show up in File Explorer, letting you browse files normally.

Support for accessing Linux files that you work with in WSL isn't new in Windows 10, as such capabilities have previously been enabled in an older release. In fact, even production devices can do this starting with Windows 10 version 1903, which was released in the spring of 2019.

[...] "We've had the ability to access your Linux files since Windows 1903, but now you can easily get to them from your left-hand navigation pane in File Explorer. Selecting the Linux icon will show you a view of all your distros, and selecting those will place you in the Linux root file system for that distro," Microsoft explains.

Original Submission


«  Ethernet Technology Consortium Unveils 800 Gbps Ethernet
Microsoft Brings its File Explorer to Windows 10 WSL with New Windows Insider Update | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday April 09, @09:46PM (1 child)

    by DannyB (5839) Subscriber Badge on Thursday April 09, @09:46PM (#980671) Journal

    Next will come the Extend part.

    WSL will have extra goodies not present in "standard" Linux distributions. Or even kernels. Sugary addictive features developers developers developers just cannot say no to.

    (the above is exactly what Microsoft did with Java, but strictly in violation of the agreement they signed with Sun which expressly forbade doing exactly this. Cost Microsoft $1.2 Billion. Then .NET was born because Java was just too good to not have -- although some here will fail to see that point.)

    Extinguish . . .

    Some of the developers will then go to deploy their Linux application. Oh, wait. It doesn't run on Linux. What? Oh, well, we can deploy it onto Windows using WSL. Managers won't care. Too bad suckers! You should have known better than to get sucked into it.

    --
    To avoid controversy about whether array indexes begin at 0 or 1, I propose a compromise: 0.5.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 09, @09:57PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 09, @09:57PM (#980678)

      Don't worry... Poettering saw this coming and built defenses into systemd that will screw up any applications found to be running under WSL. He's already tested it on Linux.

(1)