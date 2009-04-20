from the files-are-great-but-just-wait-until-they-include-rasps dept.
Microsoft Brings Linux Files to Windows 10 with New Update:
Windows 10 build 19603, which is now available for download in the Fast ring, includes File Explorer integration in the Windows Subsystem for Linux, or WSL.
In other words, if you have already installed WSL on your device, a new Linux drive will show up in File Explorer, letting you browse files normally.
Support for accessing Linux files that you work with in WSL isn't new in Windows 10, as such capabilities have previously been enabled in an older release. In fact, even production devices can do this starting with Windows 10 version 1903, which was released in the spring of 2019.
[...] "We've had the ability to access your Linux files since Windows 1903, but now you can easily get to them from your left-hand navigation pane in File Explorer. Selecting the Linux icon will show you a view of all your distros, and selecting those will place you in the Linux root file system for that distro," Microsoft explains.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday April 09, @09:46PM (1 child)
Next will come the Extend part.
WSL will have extra goodies not present in "standard" Linux distributions. Or even kernels. Sugary addictive features developers developers developers just cannot say no to.
(the above is exactly what Microsoft did with Java, but strictly in violation of the agreement they signed with Sun which expressly forbade doing exactly this. Cost Microsoft $1.2 Billion. Then .NET was born because Java was just too good to not have -- although some here will fail to see that point.)
Extinguish . . .
Some of the developers will then go to deploy their Linux application. Oh, wait. It doesn't run on Linux. What? Oh, well, we can deploy it onto Windows using WSL. Managers won't care. Too bad suckers! You should have known better than to get sucked into it.
To avoid controversy about whether array indexes begin at 0 or 1, I propose a compromise: 0.5.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 09, @09:57PM
Don't worry... Poettering saw this coming and built defenses into systemd that will screw up any applications found to be running under WSL. He's already tested it on Linux.