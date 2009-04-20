Typically, TV networks have sold three-quarters of their national advertising inventory for a given month before that month begins. However [in the USA], as of late March, only roughly one-quarter of that inventory had been booked for April, according to a TV advertising industry executive familiar with the matter. Then less than a week into April, more than half of the national TV ad inventory for the month had been booked, said this executive who took the shift as a sign that advertisers are prioritizing flexibility when spending their money at the moment.

[...] TV advertising's supply-demand dynamic began to shift in March as advertisers with businesses more directly impacted by the pandemic, such as travel-related companies, pulled their ad dollars from the market. In April, it has shifted up a gear. "For the most part, the bigger clients started to cut in April, and I think April will be the biggest [inventory] holes for the networks. In some cases, clients shifted back [to run campaigns later in the year]; in some cases, they cut in totality," said the second agency executive.

TV networks have scrambled to deal with the current supply-demand dynamic. They are working with advertisers to redirect ads meant to air during live sports. They have filled programming holes left by the live sports hiatus with re-airings of classic games and live specials. They are having their internal creative services teams work with advertisers to create new ads for advertisers that are better suited to the current cultural context. And in the case of NBCUniversal, they are reducing the volume of ads on their networks, though an NBCU spokesperson declined to provide figures for that reduction.

"All of my members are basically in 24/7 rework," said Sean Cunningham, president and CEO of industry organization Video Advertising Bureau, whose members include major TV network conglomerates, such as Disney, NBCUniversal and ViacomCBS.

[...] Agency executives also see a potential long-term benefit to buying ads in April. "If clients are staying on air during March and April, that gives us a better opportunity to go back later and say, 'Look, we partnered with you during the tough time. How about helping us out in the last part of the year?" said a fourth agency executive. This person said that clients will look for either programming upgrades or lower CPMs "just to make it fair that we continued to be partners during the tough time."