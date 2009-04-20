Scientists have observed the opening up of a rare hole in the ozone layer above the Arctic. They attribute it to the unusually low temperatures in the atmosphere above the North Pole.

Scientists from the German Aerospace Center (DLR) found out about this ozone depletion using data from the Copernicus Sentinel–5P satellite.

The Copernicus programme is a collaboration between the European Space Agency, the European Commission, and other stakeholders.

"The ozone hole we observed over the Arctic this year has a maximum extension of less than 1 million sq. km. This is small compared to the Antarctic hole, which can reach a size of around 20 to 25 million sq. km with a normal duration of around three to four months," said Diego Loyola of the German Aerospace Center.

The Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service(CAMS) says that the last time a similar depletion of the ozone layer was observed over the Arctic was in spring 2011.

CAMS reveals that the depletion in 2020 seems to be stronger than the previous one.

The reports assert that while the development of ozone holes over the Antarctic every year during the Austral spring is a common phenomenon, such strong ozone depletion is not normally found in the Northern Hemisphere.