Isotropy of the universe is the idea that the universe is the same in all directions, and is a founding principle of the laws of physics. However, that principle has been called into question by observations of galaxy cluster temperatures and luminosities.
https://scitechdaily.com/fundamental-principle-of-cosmology-cast-in-doubt-by-compelling-new-study/
"No matter where we look, the same rules apply everywhere in space: countless calculations of astrophysics are based on this basic principle. A recent study by the Universities of Bonn and Harvard, however, has thrown this principle into question. Should the measured values be confirmed, this would toss many assumptions about the properties of the universe overboard. The results are published in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics, but are already available online."
The paper (open access):
https://www.aanda.org/articles/aa/abs/2020/04/aa36602-19/aa36602-19.html
Journal Reference (open access):
K. Migkas, G. Schellenberger, T. H. Reiprich, F. Pacaud, M. E. Ramos-Ceja and L. Lovisari. Probing cosmic isotropy with a new X-ray galaxy cluster sample through the L X – T scaling relation , 8 April 2020, Astronomy & Astrophysics.
DOI: 10.1051/0004-6361/201936602
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 10, @02:47PM
Somewhere in this universe exist fairies who are not gay.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday April 10, @02:52PM
I guess this would affect estimates of the mass and age of the universe, and could help explain matter-antimatter asymmetry. Maybe the Fermi paradox while we're at it.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Friday April 10, @02:55PM
You will see that the universe is shaped like a bunny rabbit, just like any other cloud
(Score: 2) by acid andy on Friday April 10, @02:58PM (1 child)
If they throw out Heat Death, dark matter and dark energy I'll be a happy man. If they wind up permitting FTL travel as well, I'll be ecstatic.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday April 10, @03:03PM
FTL travel may permit cosmologists to continue existing. Or not.
