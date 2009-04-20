Stories
Scientists Question Cosmological Isotropy

posted by martyb on Friday April 10, @02:19PM
from the uneven-is-odd dept.
Science

PiMuNu writes:

Isotropy of the universe is the idea that the universe is the same in all directions, and is a founding principle of the laws of physics. However, that principle has been called into question by observations of galaxy cluster temperatures and luminosities.

https://scitechdaily.com/fundamental-principle-of-cosmology-cast-in-doubt-by-compelling-new-study/

"No matter where we look, the same rules apply everywhere in space: countless calculations of astrophysics are based on this basic principle. A recent study by the Universities of Bonn and Harvard, however, has thrown this principle into question. Should the measured values be confirmed, this would toss many assumptions about the properties of the universe overboard. The results are published in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics, but are already available online."

The paper (open access):
https://www.aanda.org/articles/aa/abs/2020/04/aa36602-19/aa36602-19.html

Journal Reference (open access):
K. Migkas, G. Schellenberger, T. H. Reiprich, F. Pacaud, M. E. Ramos-Ceja and L. Lovisari. Probing cosmic isotropy with a new X-ray galaxy cluster sample through the L X – T scaling relation , 8 April 2020, Astronomy & Astrophysics.
DOI: 10.1051/0004-6361/201936602

Original Submission


  by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 10, @02:47PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 10, @02:47PM (#980816)

    Somewhere in this universe exist fairies who are not gay.

  by takyon on Friday April 10, @02:52PM

    by takyon (881) <{takyon} {at} {soylentnews.org}> on Friday April 10, @02:52PM (#980817) Journal

    I guess this would affect estimates of the mass and age of the universe, and could help explain matter-antimatter asymmetry. Maybe the Fermi paradox while we're at it.

  by fustakrakich on Friday April 10, @02:55PM

    by fustakrakich (6150) on Friday April 10, @02:55PM (#980819) Journal

    You will see that the universe is shaped like a bunny rabbit, just like any other cloud

  by acid andy on Friday April 10, @02:58PM

    by acid andy (1683) on Friday April 10, @02:58PM (#980820) Journal

    If they throw out Heat Death, dark matter and dark energy I'll be a happy man. If they wind up permitting FTL travel as well, I'll be ecstatic.

