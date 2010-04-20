from the Fido-Lives! dept.
China reclassifies dogs as pets instead of livestock
China's Ministry of Agriculture issued new guidelines Wednesday that reclassify dogs as pets instead of livestock, part of the country's response to the coronavirus pandemic.
"As far as dogs are concerned, along with the progress of human civilization and the public concern and love for animal protection, dogs have been 'specialized' to become companion animals ... and they will not be regulated as livestock in China," the notice said.
The coronavirus is believed to have originated in horseshoe bats, which may have passed the disease to other wildlife species for sale in the markets of Wuhan, where the virus was first detected.
Following the outbreak, China banned the breeding, trading and consumption of wildlife.
Also at Reuters.
(Score: 0, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 11, @12:29AM (2 children)
155 years ago, USA reclassified negroes as human instead of chattel.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Saturday April 11, @12:36AM
250 years ago the USA defined negros as 3/5 of a human being.
/ the timeline is probably wrong
// did not learn that in school
/// the whole concept, when I learned it, was a huge What's This Feature
Single man with TP looking for single woman with hand sanitizer for some good, clean fun.
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Saturday April 11, @01:28AM
And just a couple days ago, the United States reclassified white supremacists as terrorists [www.rfi.fr]. Some times, these things lag behind history.
Aristarchus: "Don't be a fool, Buzz!" TMB: "You're not the boss of me."
(Score: 2) by Revek on Saturday April 11, @12:47AM (11 children)
Its unfortunate but true. They tell the lie then get offended when its revealed. Currently they have successfully convinced their people that the Wuhan outbreak was the result of a "USA virus". Everyone made it about race when dumpster fire called it the "Chinese" virus but its really the same thing. Its a country that is named after its controlling race. Seems like you can't talk about the country without it being about race. We must find some other way to describe a problem when it comes from that country. He should have just called it the "CCP" virus and perhaps it would have gained traction.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 11, @12:55AM (3 children)
As dumb as this sounds when I hear something like "Chinese" this or that, like "Chinese industry", "Chinese virus", "Chinese government" I only ever thought about it as in the geographical area... not as a group of people related to anything racial.
I guess I see how people could be offered. Sometimes I feel like by brain is in a bubble.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 11, @12:59AM
Your mistake is in thinking all other people are as intelligent and objective as you are.
(Score: 3, Touché) by legont on Saturday April 11, @01:03AM
It helps to substitute Russians for Jews in the news stream every now and then.
"Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday April 11, @01:06AM
Here's how you can make it racial:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Han_Chinese [wikipedia.org]
Hanzu virus
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 4, Insightful) by crafoo on Saturday April 11, @01:09AM (2 children)
Why do we have to change our language use? The intention isn't racist. Why are you so petrified of being called racist? Everyone is a racist, or a closet racist, according to the authoritarian left. Who cares. It's the China Virus or the Wuhan Flu. I personally like WuFlu.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 11, @01:16AM
Because we are all douchebags, and we expect you to be a douchebag too!
- progressives
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 11, @01:29AM
Right! Why should you have to stop calling queer men faggots?!
You look and sound like an idiot if you don't use contemporary language but in fact, unless you're advocating violence, you don't have to change! Keep calling black people negros - especially to our faces.
Right, there you go, showing that you don't have to avoid sounding like a drooling driveler. But you willfully choose to! So that is useful for the rest of the world to know about you. Can't wait to not hire you! I love booting candidates in the first few minutes, then I have unexpected unstructured work time and can work on interesting projects.
Have you considered wearing sartorial (that means clothing) fashions of the 19th century as well?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 11, @01:20AM
Comrade, former filthy imports from the west [pri.org] are now the peoples pets. The former hated royal shih tzu [easypetmd.com] is now the peoples shih tzu and has always been the peoples shih tzu.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 11, @01:21AM
"Chinese" isn't a race. There are many ethnicities in China.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Saturday April 11, @01:26AM (1 child)
It isn't race alone. Chin was a family name, originally. In effect, the dominant clan has branded the entire country with their clan name. And, of course, given time, the dominant clan spreads it's genes throughout the nation, so that today everyone is actually related to the House of Chin. Non-dominant tribes and clans were pretty much wiped out along the way. So, yeah, race+ if you will.
Unterstarchus?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 11, @01:33AM
Do you know what a haplogroup is? Because trivially available genetic data doesn't correspond to your claim of "everyone" by patrilineage or matrilineage, nor do less glaringly clear but still extremely evident genetic data in other chromosomes. Unless you mean "everyone is related to the House of Chin" in the same way that you are.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Saturday April 11, @12:51AM
My belfry is full of them!
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 11, @12:58AM (2 children)
So they are trying to suck up to us by "banning" dog meat? Nope, they sent bad tests/ppe and let this get out of control.
How about secure your labs and get us a vaccine. That would make up for it, otherwise no deal.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Saturday April 11, @01:13AM
Forty years ago, that wouldn't have made sense in America. We didn't rely on outsiders. Today? "they sent" or "they didn't send" or "they won't allow" or whatever other "they".
Reliance on others will most assuredly send us to join all the other third world nations, incapable of providing for themselves.
That is the future that the globalists have to offer.
Unterstarchus?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 11, @01:18AM
》How about secure your labs and get us a vaccine. That would make up for it, otherwise no deal.
I'd settle for a nice dish of pan-fried pangolin and aj '88 Qing Bing.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 11, @01:24AM
In China, cats are still considered appetizers. "Have you ever tasted chicken? No, but I hear it tastes just like cat." - Lao Tzu, circa 1500 BC.