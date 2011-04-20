The Pirate Bay's original and main domain has been unreachable for more than a month.

While the site operates as usual on the Tor network, visitors to ThePirateBay.org are welcomed by a Cloudflare error message mentioning that the "connection timed out."

Two weeks ago, a source familiar with the matter informed us that the infamous torrent site faces some technical issues and the admin is taking this opportunity to rewrite some code. After that, we received no updates.

Today, however, something appears to be changing. For the first time in years, the whois record for ThePirateBay.org has been updated. Instead of the domain pointing to Cloudflare's nameservers, it is now linked to the default nameservers of the domain registrar EasyDNS.

In addition, the domain's status code has changed from 'client Transfer Prohibited' to 'ok,' which means that there are no restrictions preventing it from being transferred to a new owner.

At the time of writing, all traffic to ThePirateBay.org is resolving to 127.0.0.1, which is the generic localhost IP-address. This means that the domain name is effectively null routed, with all requests dumped into a local black hole.