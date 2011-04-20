Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 19 submissions in the queue.

Pirate Bay No Longer Uses Cloudflare, Visitors Sent to 'Black Hole'

posted by Fnord666 on Saturday April 11, @02:35AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the you-can't-get-there-from-here dept.
News

upstart writes in with an IRC submission for chromas:

Pirate Bay No Longer Uses Cloudflare, Visitors Sent to 'Black Hole' * TorrentFreak:

The Pirate Bay's original and main domain has been unreachable for more than a month.

While the site operates as usual on the Tor network, visitors to ThePirateBay.org are welcomed by a Cloudflare error message mentioning that the "connection timed out."

Two weeks ago, a source familiar with the matter informed us that the infamous torrent site faces some technical issues and the admin is taking this opportunity to rewrite some code. After that, we received no updates.

Today, however, something appears to be changing. For the first time in years, the whois record for ThePirateBay.org has been updated. Instead of the domain pointing to Cloudflare's nameservers, it is now linked to the default nameservers of the domain registrar EasyDNS.

In addition, the domain's status code has changed from 'client Transfer Prohibited' to 'ok,' which means that there are no restrictions preventing it from being transferred to a new owner.

At the time of writing, all traffic to ThePirateBay.org is resolving to 127.0.0.1, which is the generic localhost IP-address. This means that the domain name is effectively null routed, with all requests dumped into a local black hole.

Original Submission


«  China Reclassifies Dogs as Pets Instead of Livestock
Pirate Bay No Longer Uses Cloudflare, Visitors Sent to 'Black Hole' | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 11, @02:59AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 11, @02:59AM (#981006)

    I had a search up for weeks, refreshed it once in a while to check if the site was back up, and it changed to "thepiratebay.org refused to connect" yesterday.

  • (Score: 3, Insightful) by Mojibake Tengu on Saturday April 11, @03:07AM

    by Mojibake Tengu (8598) on Saturday April 11, @03:07AM (#981007) Journal

    And begin inventing something completely new.
    Age of centralised DNS is over.

    --
    Yeriḥo. Karthāgō. Sogdiana. Besièrs. 広島市 (Hiroshima-shi). For Love of God, what next?
(1)