Since early 2020 Netflix has cracked down on VPN users by disconnecting sessions at random and terminating SSL connections to their main website. This action is to due to content distributors pressuring Netflix to prevent users from accessing content outside of their geographical zone as they believe this is costing them in terms of profit. The end result is that users who always use a VPN to access the internet are cut from Netflix as collateral damage even if their account is registered in the same country where they connect to a VPN for. While some VPN providers have given up, NordVPN and a few others are battling on to provide their users with peace of mind while accessing services on the internet.
Can I get my money back because Netflix is not delivering the service I paid for?
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 11, @02:36PM (4 children)
Why would you remain their customer if they don't provide what you want?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 11, @02:45PM (2 children)
Apparently, this form of piracy is better than other forms of piracy. Honestly, at that point, you might as well get your content from nautical themed sites.
(Score: 3, Informative) by maxwell demon on Saturday April 11, @03:09PM (1 child)
Accessing through VPN the content you have paid for is not piracy.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Saturday April 11, @03:12PM
Failing to fellate the "rights holders" to their satisfaction is piracy.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 11, @03:14PM
I like Netflix. The price is right. The content is worth it. I haven't run out of shows to watch. The interface could do with some work. Overall I am happy with it and could probably get another year or two out of it.
This just sucks. I can't watch shows. I keep getting cut off. If I am even 1 minor version behind on Firefox then it cuts out. I really thought there were SSL issues, or my ISP was at fault. No. It's Netflix.
My family is so pissed about SSL dying all the time that they are going back to the times before Netflix. It really sucks because I want this to work. I want to pay money per money and binge TV.
Thanks, Netflix, for the good times. It's been a great couple of years. When our current credit runs out, this is it. I don't know why exactly you chose to include us in your dragnet.. but.. may I just say: Fuck You.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 11, @02:36PM (1 child)
I don't think that it's cool for the content providers to limit the selections regionally. There's plenty of foreign language content that I can't get due to the region locking.
But, that being said, unless you're unable to browse without a VPN and you're VPN is in the country you live in on both ends, you are getting what you paid for. What you paid for was whatever the regional selection for your area is. In some areas there are more or fewer titles, but the titles available elsewhere weren't included in the deal.
It annoys me a great deal that the selections are limited in terms of foreign content, but Netflix is being pressured to limit access and either lose out on content or pay for a global license.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Saturday April 11, @03:16PM
I disagree, and rather strongly. So called "rights holders" don't have any right, nor authority, to limit what people can see. Especially so with Netflix, who apparently pass royalties on to those same rights holders. If I contact a book store in any country in the world, seeking a specific title, the book store will happily sell me that book. He/she may or may not charge me a premium for mailing the book, but if I'm willing to pay the vendor's price, he will ship. No author has any authority to block the sale.
Same rules should apply to streaming, downloading, or whatever other means I might use to view a movie. Artificial and nonsense barriers to distribution need to die a painful death, and quickly.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Tokolosh on Saturday April 11, @02:43PM (1 child)
I used to be a Netflix subscriber, now I am not.
1. This VPN thing.
2. Autoplay.
Decide Netflix, did you value the people who "force" you to do stuff, or do you value your paying customers more?
(Score: 2) by zocalo on Saturday April 11, @03:15PM
Given that a) those who "force" them to do stuff also provide them with a lot of their content, without which they wouldn't have as many (any?) paying customers. Customers that, are either b) not be in clued in to using a VPN and/or c) will just accept having to wait for some shows to get the ones they can have now, I think I can guess which way this is going to go.
Sure, blocking VPNs is going to cost them some customers, but I suspect Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+, et al, are all seeing a large uptick in new customers on the back of the lockdowns, most of which probably won't cancel out of apathy once this is over, so in net terms I suspect it's all gravy for them. Besides, the real culprits here are the clueless rent seekers at the studios and distributors who are insisting on this kind of asshattery *right* *now* rather than getting the positive PR of publically waiving the restrictions for the duration of the outbreak, then hitting the streaming services up for higher fees due to increased viewership in the next round of negotiations.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 11, @02:53PM (1 child)
If enough users would take that route maybe they would rethink their strategy of collecting money for a service and not rendering it. Some entities show more wisdom here. For example, the NHL from North America will service customers in Europe more than happily, delivering live streaming in HD for every event!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 11, @03:07PM
Not true. To this day, Steam discriminates against users based on country of connection (and will ban users who use VPNs). They charge some customers (Americans, Australians, Western Europeans) four times as much as other customers. They hide this under the guise of currency conversion, but if you run the numbers, you will see the truth. There used to be an economy around buying games in a cheap country, and then sending them as gifts to a paying customer, but Steam has now blocked that too.
If you connect to Steam from a VPN in another country, and then buy a game at a lower price than Steam thinks your home country deserves, they will ban your account, and forcibly uninstall all your games.
(Score: 2) by Appalbarry on Saturday April 11, @03:11PM
We would quite happily pay a monthly fee for the BBC (which we watch) rather than Netflix. (which we don't.). For now CyberGhost works fine.
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Saturday April 11, @03:18PM
Just something to keep in mind. If netfux will so easily declare war on these kinds of users, then they would have no problems declaring war on any other kinds of users - which one day, might be YOU.
It boggles my mind how consumetards buy products, get raped up the ass, then keep handing over money for more.