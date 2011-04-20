from the too-many-balls-in-the-air dept.
Scientists ponder how jugglers seem to defy limits to human reaction times:
The fastest expert jugglers can make nearly 500 catches per minute, which translates into just 120 milliseconds per catch—faster than human reaction times even in high-speed sports like tennis, in which a player typically takes 200 milliseconds to adjust their performance. The Guinness world record for juggling is currently 11 balls. Troy Shinbrot, a biomedical engineer at Rutgers University, and Rutgers undergraduate math major Jonah Botvinick-Greenhouse explored the question of how expert jugglers can achieve these remarkable feats in a recent article in Physics Today.
Master jugglers are clearly very good at multitasking, and since balls aren't being thrown randomly, each ball need not be tracked and caught independently. But Botvinick-Greenhouse and Shinbrot still wondered how it was possible for jugglers with reaction times of 200 milliseconds to routinely catch balls every 120 milliseconds. "Jugglers rely on making accurate throws and predictions of where the balls will travel," the authors wrote. "The accuracy required is a measure of how unstable—and thus how difficult—a particular juggling pattern is."
Juggling has a long and glorious history dating back to ancient Egypt; there are hieroglyphics circa 1994 and 1781 BCE that historians consider to be the earliest historical record of juggling. There were juggling warriors in China (770-476 BCE)—apparently it was viewed as an effective diversionary tactic—and the practice eventually spread to ancient Greece and Rome. By the mid-1800s CE, juggling was largely practiced by circus and street performers, and it has fascinated scientists since at least 1903. That's when Edgar James Swift published a paper looking at the psychology and physiology of learning in the American Journal of Psychology, which discussed the rate at which students learned to toss two balls in one hand.
As Peter Beek and Arthur Lewbel wrote in a 1995 article in Scientific American:
[Juggling] is complex enough to have interesting properties and simple enough to allow the modeling of these properties. Thus, it provides a context in which to examine other, more complex fields... One is the study of human movement and the coordination of the limbs. Another is robotics and the construction of juggling machines. The third is mathematics: juggling patterns have surprising numerical properties.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Joe Desertrat on Saturday April 11, @10:09PM (1 child)
I think an awful lot of it is anticipation. Train enough and you learn where things are supposed to be, and you have already reacted before the event occurs.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Saturday April 11, @10:48PM
You'd figure two "students" with the word 'bot' in their actual patrilineal names would be able easy plan and accommodate ballistic flight paths [thedailywtf.com].
(Score: 2) by Immerman on Saturday April 11, @10:11PM
I don't understand how reaction time is relevant to the problem. Reaction time is relevant to how fast you can react to unexpected events, since signals take time to get from brain to hand. How fast you can carry out that plan is something else entirely. And barring sudden gusts of wind, there's not many unexpected events involved in juggling - the ball's full path can be extrapolated within moments of it leaving your hand, while it won't need to be caught until a few seconds later.
And it's not like a juggler is paying attention to one ball, catching it, and then moving their attention to the next ball. They're tracking all the balls simultaneously, and reflexively "planning" a hand path through the catches and tosses that will be involved. How fast they can carry out the plan has nothing to do with how much lag there is between initiating the plan and having their hand begin to move - otherwise it would be impossible for chefs to chop food at blindingly fast speeds.
(Score: 2) by RamiK on Saturday April 11, @10:24PM
Seems easier to control the variables.
compiling...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 11, @10:37PM (2 children)
I ponder how these "scientists" seem to defy limits to human stupidity. The jugglers achieve these feats by practicing a lot before the scientist observe them., so they don't have to anticipate where the balls will be because they've already trained the balls exactly where to go.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 11, @10:45PM (1 child)
Same thing with baseball. How do you think they can hit a ball coming at you at 90+ mph? Practice and anticipate.
Some "scientists."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 11, @10:51PM
》How do you think they can hit a ball coming at you at 90+ mph?
Self defense?