from the coffee++ dept.
The chemistry of cold-brew coffee is so hot right now:
Cold-brew coffee is so hot right now, and not just with hipster consumers. Scientists at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia have been taking a deeper look at the underlying chemistry to better understand how the cold-brew method alters coffee's chemical characteristics, with an eye toward pinpointing the best way to cold brew the perfect cup. They had originally planned to present their results last month at the American Chemical Society meeting in Philadelphia, but the COVID-19 pandemic shut that down. So instead, they presented the information in a virtual poster session.
[...] "It turned out that there is a lot of research on coffee but not much research on cold-brew coffee," said Rao. That's partly because the biggest coffee-brewing countries (Italy, Turkey, Brazil, Colombia, for example) are all devoted to hot-brew coffee, like espresso. The cold-brew trend is mostly centered in North America.
"There are a lot of studies on espresso," said Rao. "We thought it would be a good idea to put some information out there for consumers and enthusiasts like me who want to make their own cold-brew coffee."
In one paper, published in 2018, Rao and Fuller measured levels of acidity and antioxidants in batches of cold- and hot-brew coffee. But those experiments only used lightly roasted coffee beans. The degree of roasting (temperature) makes a significant difference when it comes to hot-brew coffee. Might the same be true for cold-brew coffee? To find out, the pair teamed up with one of their undergraduate students, Meghan Grim, to explore the extraction yields of light-, medium-, and dark-roast coffee beans during the cold-brew process.
[...] For the lighter roasts, Rao et al. found that caffeine content and antioxidant levels were roughly the same in both the hot- and cold-brew batches. But there were significant differences between the two methods when medium- and dark-roast coffee beans were used. Specifically, the hot-brew method extracts more antioxidants from the grind; the darker the bean, the greater the difference. Both hot- and cold-brew batches become less acidic the darker the roast. An academic paper on the results is forthcoming.
"My advice to consumers has always been to drink what they like," said Rao. "But if you want to craft a coffee beverage with antioxidants or acidity in mind, you may want to pay attention to roast. If you want a low-acid drink, you may want to use a darker roast. But remember that the gap between the antioxidant content of hot- and cold-brew coffee is much larger for a darker roast."
Next, Rao and her colleagues plan to extend their research to exploring how the cold-brew versus hot-brew processes and roasting temperatures affect the flavor compounds in raw coffee beans, called furans. "I was hoping to finish that project by now, but, well, the pandemic put a ding on that plan," she said. "The [university lab] building is completely shut down." As for home experiments, cold-brew requires significantly more coffee than the hot-brew method, and her household is rationing the precious coffee supply just like everybody else.
(Score: 3, Informative) by corey on Sunday April 12, @11:45PM
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_coffee_drinks [wikipedia.org]
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 12, @11:46PM (1 child)
... not trying to put Keurig out of business. Or are these the same Chinese scientists who introduced Wuhan Flu to America?
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Monday April 13, @12:02AM
Dude, they're coffee scientists. Theirs is a much higher calling than curing some piddly plague.
Thank you, Covid-19, for proving for all time that college isn't essential but liquor stores are.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 12, @11:58PM (1 child)
We were on the ball. Where is the previous story [soylentnews.org] link for this one?
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Monday April 13, @12:22AM
I guess I made good choices in life again: My preference is iced coffee, which is hot-brewed coffee that gets chilled. So I get my antioxidants, and I get to chug the drink without scorching throat. You can do this with 7/11 coffee by taking the empty cup and filling 1/8th of it with ice from the soda dispenser, then dispensing the hot coffee of choice into the iced cup. Columbian is the best but if you like dark Brazilian is pretty awesome...for convenience store coffee.
Cold brew is pretty good, but when you're dealing with getting up to work first thing on a frigid morning and your car heater is slow to warm, nothing beats a hot coffee, the kind that makes you sweat as soon as those first few sips kick in.