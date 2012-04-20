The Latest Hydroxychloroquine Data, As of April 11:
We have new data on hydroxychloroquine therapy to discuss. The numbers will not clear anything up.
The good news is that the HCQ/sulfasalazine comparison does not show any real differences in adverse events over one-month courses of treatment. I should note that sulfasalazine is not the most side-effect-free medication in the whole pharmacopeia, but it has not been associated with (for example) QT prolongation, which is one of the things you worry about with hydroxychloroquine. The paper concludes that short-term HCQ monotherapy does appear to be safe, but notes that long-term HCQ dosing is indeed tied to increased cardiovascular mortality.
The trouble comes in with the azithromycin combination. Like many antibiotics (although not amoxicillin), AZM is in fact tied to QT prolongation in some patients, so what happens when it's given along with HCQ, which has the same problem?
Worryingly, significant risks are identified for combination users of HCQ+AZM even in the short-term as proposed for COVID19 management, with a 15-20% increased risk of angina/chest pain and heart failure, and a two-fold risk of cardiovascular mortality in the first month of treatment.
That isn't good. I am very glad to hear that the Raoult group has observed no cardiac events in their studies so far, but I wonder how they have managed to be so fortunate, given these numbers.
Update: here is another new preprint from a multinational team lead out of Brazil. It enrolled 81 patients in a trial of high-dose hydroxychloroquine (600 mg b.i.d. over ten days, total dose 12g) or low-dose (450mg b.i.d. on the first day, qd thereafter for the next four, total dose 2.7g). All patients also received azithromycin and ceftriaxone (a cephalosporin antibiotic). The high-dose patients showed more severe QT prolongation and there a trend toward higher lethality compared to the low dose. The overall fatality rate across both arms of the study was 13.5% (so far), which they say overlaps with the historical fatality rate of patients not receiving hydroxychloroquine. The authors actually had to stop recruiting patients for the high-dose arm of the study due to the cardiovascular events, but they're continuing to enroll people in the low-dose group to look at overall mortality. The paper mentions that HCQ has been mandated as the standard therapy in Brazil, so there is no way to run a non-HCQ control group, though.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 13, @01:31AM
The climate change denying French doctor? God help us all.
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Monday April 13, @01:43AM (1 child)
As the coronavirus *is* a virus, azithromycin shouldn't really be doing anything directly to it--my guess is that since azithromycin is commonly used to treat community-acquired pneumonia, its efficacy is in preventing pneumonia from getting a toehold.
But as has been stated, azithromycin itself and hydroxychloroquine both predispose the patient to QT interval disturbances. Given this virus is supposedly also capable of infecting heart muscle, and that many patients already have cardiovascular conditions/comorbodities to begin with, I wonder if doxycycline or another of the standard tetracycline antibiotics (NOT tigecycline though!) might be a better choice here...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 13, @02:25AM
See subject: I've spoken to others, even EDUCATED men (like my own brother, Col. John Kowalski US Army Field grade bronze star decorated) who didn't see why an antibiotic was used. Yes, antibiotics are only good vs. bacterial attackers (why is next IF you don't know how they work) BUT think SIZE differentials involved here:
Corona avg. size iirc is 1-2 microns. Bacteria are FAR LARGER & to a virus (not in & OF ITSELF "evil", it just wants to replicate like DNA does though it's ONLY 'nuclear material' oddly & inert 'crystal' outside a living organism)?
Thus, a bacterial organism is the SIZE OF A CAR vs. a virus' size & yes, bacterium is also sustenance + replication vehicle as well as ingress into OTHER cells, like ours. So to that virus, it SLIPS INSIDE riding inside even bacterium, like you get into a car.
Thus, cutting off bacteria OUT-MULTIPLYING a bodily defense/immunity system, cuts down how a virus can invade. This use of ZITHROMYCIN (zithromax) cuts DOWN this POTENTIAL INGRESS AVENUE too & additionally LIGHTENS THE LOAD of what your lymphocytes + leukocytes have to battle. That's key. Not getting OUTNUMBERED or DISTRACTED by "lesser opponents" matters in gang fights.
ZINC is key here (big viral inhibitor by inhibiting cell mechanisms for it in iirc, RNA recombination during mitochondrial processes for cell division) is ANOTHER PROTECTION (big one). QUININE AIDS IN ZINC ABSORPTION INTO CELLS iirc also. I took courses in GENETICS ages ago, so I hope I am accurate here after that long (decade++ now since).
* I hope you found that helpful & I think I've been FAIRLY ACCURATE as to the "WHY" of why quinine works (as it did vs. malaria, which made the british soldiery superior in & of itself alone vs. nations afflicted by THAT bacterial killer - the opposing nation's armies WEAK w/ sickness - Brits weren't DUE to quinine's effectiveness vs. malaria - hence WHY "tonic water", which true tonic water HAS quinine in it, is called a TONIC)...
Lack of ZINC is also WHY a "decathalon athlete" died of CORONA/WUHAN/COVID-19 virus that I heard of... having been a former NCAA athlete myself, I can tell you POINT-BLANK that HEAVY WORKOUTS nowadays w/ this virus pandemic in place is NOT THE GREATEST IDEA - why?
When you workout hard, you deplete your zinc. I learned that during my time as a "jock" in the "halcyon days of yore"... Highest source of ZINC in food? Kidney Beans (so if you like to make Chile? You're setup nice).
Other Anti-Viral Foods you can look into (that I like @ least) are RAW GARLIC which is ALSO a great antibacterial too, 2 for the price of 1 (yea, makes you smell TERRIBLE but it IS a good one), parsly, Vitamin D3 (milk iirc gives you that & SUNLIGHT produces it under your skin (part of WHY winter time inside periods tend to make VIRAL EPIDEMIC/PANDEMICS explode)), Vitamin A (liverwurst I like provides a TON of this) & yes, there are many others.
Good FOOD/NUTRITION + solid sleep = your BEST pals (along w/ avoiding stress).
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Monday April 13, @01:49AM
ἐπὶ δηλήσει δὲ καὶ ἀδικίῃ εἴρξειν
So the regime has a higher death rathe than Covid-19 does? A great, in fact, possibly the greatest medical genius ever, people are saying, said we cannot let the cure be worse than the disease. Discuss.
