Looking out at a city with no cars and realizing they were unable to help out directly with the pandemic, some artists at a Detroit advertising agency found another way to help,

Editor's Note: Kudos to metro Detroit-based ad agency Doner for their new ad, ""When the Motor Stops," promoting the resilience and determination of the Motor City as it fights the COVID-19 pandemic. As reported by Julie Hinds in the Detroit Free Press, "the idea came from a young brand strategist, Alex DeMuth, (who said) 'Our agency can't make ventilators or masks, but we can make content.'" The filming was done last Friday by one employee, who built a camera rig to fit on his car and drove through the city's deserted streets. He then edited it from home, while a copywriter recorded the narration from her closet. It is truly a great - and powerful - ad. -WG

The video, "When the Motor Stops", is available on you tube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CZG3-9IPJLs

Oh, and if you are too young to get the punch line, have a listen to some real classic Motown: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9JiS02O4fEk

Also at the ad agency's web site and Agency Spy.

