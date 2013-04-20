That's pretty much it – those are the numbers we have. The study did not even collect viral-load data, so we can't say what that was like or if it correlated with clinical outcome. What do they tell us? Not much, because this (like so many others early in this epidemic) is not a controlled study. What if you had a list of patients of similar age and gender and pre-existing conditions in similar shape, and didn't give them remdesivir, but just standard-of-care without it? We have just described an appropriate control group, and you can see why you'd want one in order to say anything useful. To be honest, those outcomes sound not unlike what you might expect from treatment without remdesivir, but who knows? Needless to say, you would also want to look at this in a lot more than 53 patients to be sure. It's effect size again: no one expects remdesivir to have miraculous get-up-and-walk effects; what effects it does have are going to be more subtle. And that means you're going to have to have a sufficiently powered (i.e. larger and well-controlled) study to see them.

The authors themselves know this well, of course, and they make no claims. Comparing the 28-day mortality in this study to others, it might be a bit better, but as the paper concludes, "Measurement of efficacy will require ongoing randomized, placebo-controlled trials of remdesivir therapy." At the moment it is literally impossible to say.