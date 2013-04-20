Firefox 75.0 has been released. From the Release Notes:
With today's release, a number of improvements will help you search smarter, faster. Type less and find more with Firefox's revamped address bar:
- Focused, clean search experience that's optimized for smaller laptop screens
- Top sites now appear when you select the address
- Improved readability of search suggestions with a focus on new search terms
- Suggestions include solutions to common Firefox issues
- On Linux, the behavior when clicking on the Address Bar and the Search Bar now matches other desktop platforms: a single click selects all without primary selection, a double click selects a word, and a triple click selects all with primary selection
[...] #CVE-2020-6821: Uninitialized memory could be read when using the WebGL copyTexSubImage method
[...] When reading from areas partially or fully outside the source resource with WebGL's
copyTexSubImagemethod, the specification requires the returned values be zero. Previously, this memory was uninitialized, leading to potentially sensitive data disclosure.
[...] CVE-2020-6822: Out of bounds write in GMPDecodeData when processing large images
[...] On 32-bit builds, an out of bounds write could have occurred when processing an image larger than 4 GB in
GMPDecodeData. It is possible that with enough effort this could have been exploited to run arbitrary code.
[...] CVE-2020-6823: Malicious Extension could obtain auth codes from OAuth login flows
[...] A malicious extension could have called
browser.identity.launchWebAuthFlow, controlling the redirect_uri, and through the Promise returned, obtain the Auth code and gain access to the user's account at the service provider.
[...] CVE-2020-6824: Generated passwords may be identical on the same site between separate private browsing sessions
[...] Initially, a user opens a Private Browsing Window and generates a password for a site, then closes the Private Browsing Window but leaves Firefox open. Subsequently, if the user had opened a new Private Browsing Window, revisited the same site, and generated a new password - the generated passwords would have been identical, rather than independent.
[...] CVE-2020-6825: Memory safety bugs fixed in Firefox 75 and Firefox ESR 68.7
[...] Mozilla developers and community members Tyson Smith and Christian Holler reported memory safety bugs present in Firefox 74 and Firefox ESR 68.6. Some of these bugs showed evidence of memory corruption and we presume that with enough effort some of these could have been exploited to run arbitrary code.
[...] CVE-2020-6826: Memory safety bugs fixed in Firefox 75
[...] Mozilla developers Tyson Smith, Bob Clary, and Alexandru Michis reported memory safety bugs present in Firefox 74. Some of these bugs showed evidence of memory corruption and we presume that with enough effort some of these could have been exploited to run arbitrary code.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 13, @02:26PM (1 child)
I'm still running v60.62ESR, since they've broken addons/extensions so badly.
You know, Ublock Origin, Ghostery, Cookie autodelete, etc., etc., etc.
I keep javascript disabled too.
I have no intention of updating FF anytime soon, given both the above and the horrid UI changes in newer versions.
Sigh.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 13, @02:39PM
uBlock origin and cookie autodelete addons are functioning just fine with firefox 75. While there are indeed a few addons that were never ported to the new API, these are not among them. As for the new UI, it isn't so different that you can't get used to it. I did, after staying on pre-quantum ESR for a year, and it's not really a problem. I still miss Pentadactyl, but everything else works. So try it; all those bug fixes are kinda important.