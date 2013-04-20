from the cheaper-by-the-dozen dept.
The head of Russia's space agency on Saturday accused Elon Musk's SpaceX of predatory pricing for space launches, which is pushing Russia to cut its own prices. "Instead of honest competition on the market for space launches, they are lobbying for sanctions against us and use price dumping with impunity," Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin wrote on Twitter.
Rogozin, who is often outspoken on Twitter and previously engaged in online banter with Elon Musk, on Friday raised the issue during a meeting with President Vladimir Putin.
He said the Roscosmos space agency "is working to lower prices by more than 30 percent on launch services to increase our share on the international markets." "This is our answer to dumping by American companies financed by the US budget," he said. The market price of a SpaceX launch is $60 million, but NASA pays up to four times that amount, he said.
Musk responded to the criticism Saturday by saying on Twitter: "SpaceX rockets are 80% reusable, theirs are 0%. This is the actual problem."
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Monday April 13, @04:26PM
That one was hilarious, really. Our nitwits put all their faith in that stupid space plane, and ultimately it proved an expensive failure. Jump up there on that trampoline, and hurl your ass at the ISS!
Elon Musk is an arrogant prick, but I like the arrogant prick, because he is making stuff happen. Stuff that should have happened at least 30 years ago.
I do believe that most of the others competing against him are just tagalongs. They're afraid Musk will succeed while they stood around, so they want to be sure that they are "in the race". Miles behind, but still, "in the race". If they don't run the race, they can't capitalize on anything, in any way. Coming in a distant second will mean something, in the long run, I guess. A more distant third will still leave someone in a position to make use of what they learn.

(Score: 2) by legont on Monday April 13, @04:36PM
The point still stands - the only reason Musk is ahead as a business is the illegal help of the US government. WTO can't be asked for help either, because the US refuses to appoint judges. https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&rct=j&q=&esrc=s&source=web&cd=3&ved=2ahUKEwjG4vab6uXoAhUyh-AKHQW8BikQFjACegQIDBAG&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dw.com%2Fen%2Fwto-judge-blockage-could-prove-the-beginning-of-the-end%2Fa-51613082&usg=AOvVaw1lUPmcuu_4oQYCSeyOHbz_ [google.com]
It's all out cold war everywhere and Russia is a relatively small participant. Brace for all out Chinese attack. It's already in progress.
"Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday April 13, @04:50PM
OK, maybe you're right. But - please, point out the space-going concern that is NOT subsidized by government. Surely, you don't think that Roscosmos doesn't get any subsidies? Israel, India, China, Russia, United Kingdom, Iran - just run down the list of all nations that have put anything into orbit, and point out the one that wasn't subsidized. You can't do it.

(Score: 2) by legont on Monday April 13, @05:11PM
I believe that everything capitalists was initially subsidized and free market is a horse shit designed to slow down less developed competitors.
Free markets, like freedom and education, is a luxury that only very rich can afford. New players have to use unfair practices. Places that want "to become great again" are on the same boat as banana republics and Trump, as well as Musk, very much understand it and play dirty all the time intentionally.
I am actually all for this. I just don't like moral edge that some folks like so much. Why? because it blinds one and makes him do bad financial decisions. Propaganda is for slaves.
"Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Monday April 13, @05:34PM
Like what? Sorry, just because SpaceX does business with NASA and the Department of Defense, doesn't make that illegal help.
(Score: 3, Informative) by DannyB on Monday April 13, @04:46PM
Technically, the Shuttle was reusable. Bit was a Phyrric victory. [wikipedia.org] (not to be confused with a phallic victory)
But reusable at what cost?
When Regan approved the replacement shuttle, the cost, back then, was $3 Billion. (That's about 3 nuclear subs.)
In recent times, a shuttle launch cost nearly a billion dollars. (sorry, no source other than my flailing memory with one bearing going out)
So while it is reusable, it is not economical. When a handfull of launches, maybe five, pays for the entire cost of the vehicle, is that economical?
But then we have SLS. It's purpose is to use up spare old shuttle parts. So it puts an expensive re-usable Shuttle engine on an expendable vehicle. Development costs have spiraled out of control. Each launch estimated to cost at least a billion. Wow.
SpaceX must be a huge embarrassment to a lot of people, including Putin.
To avoid controversy about whether array indexes begin at 0 or 1, I propose a compromise: 0.5.
(Score: 1, Troll) by legont on Monday April 13, @04:28PM
Yes, that's what the pedo guy was, is, and ever will be.
"Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.
(Score: 1, Troll) by legont on Monday April 13, @05:15PM (1 child)
Troll again? No, it is an insult Musk style. One of the ways he gets what he wants.
You may, of course, put him on pedestal and pray for him, slave.
"Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 13, @05:32PM
I hear you. We don't need chair-throwing, brown-shirted, misogynist, dude weed lmao smoking pedophiles with cuddle puddle couches screwing around with rockets. Somebody could get killed.
We need a reliable company known for quality products like Boeing. They hire real men who know how to treat women right.
(Score: 4, Funny) by takyon on Monday April 13, @04:36PM
Roscosmos has stagnated. Dmitry Rogozin has acted like a clown and is probably scared of his dictator-boss. And it's only going to get worse for them once Starship starts flying.
(Score: 2) by legont on Monday April 13, @05:22PM
Yeah, even though one foreign seat would finance the whole launch, it is still cheaper then SpaceX's. Perhaps, Rogozin should offer free tickets to the station as soviets have done.
"Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday April 13, @05:32PM
WRONG. Crew Dragon will cost $55 million per astronaut. Boeing's Starliner will cost a little more than Soyuz, at $90 million per astronaut.
http://web.archive.org/web/20200308145723/https://www.space.com/spacex-boeing-commercial-crew-seat-prices.html [archive.org]
(Score: 1) by khallow on Monday April 13, @05:39PM
One "foreign seat" would pay for two Falcon 9 launches.
Soviet Russia was dead and gone before ISS was started.