Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Russia Space Chief Spars with Elon Musk Over Launch Pricing

posted by Fnord666 on Monday April 13, @04:04PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the cheaper-by-the-dozen dept.
Business

Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:

The head of Russia's space agency on Saturday accused Elon Musk's SpaceX of predatory pricing for space launches, which is pushing Russia to cut its own prices. "Instead of honest competition on the market for space launches, they are lobbying for sanctions against us and use price dumping with impunity," Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin wrote on Twitter.

Rogozin, who is often outspoken on Twitter and previously engaged in online banter with Elon Musk, on Friday raised the issue during a meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

He said the Roscosmos space agency "is working to lower prices by more than 30 percent on launch services to increase our share on the international markets." "This is our answer to dumping by American companies financed by the US budget," he said. The market price of a SpaceX launch is $60 million, but NASA pays up to four times that amount, he said.

Musk responded to the criticism Saturday by saying on Twitter: "SpaceX rockets are 80% reusable, theirs are 0%. This is the actual problem."

Original Submission


«  Firefox 75.0 Released!
Russia Space Chief Spars with Elon Musk Over Launch Pricing | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 13 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 3, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Monday April 13, @04:26PM (5 children)

    by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Monday April 13, @04:26PM (#982050) Homepage Journal

    That one was hilarious, really. Our nitwits put all their faith in that stupid space plane, and ultimately it proved an expensive failure. Jump up there on that trampoline, and hurl your ass at the ISS!

    Elon Musk is an arrogant prick, but I like the arrogant prick, because he is making stuff happen. Stuff that should have happened at least 30 years ago.

    I do believe that most of the others competing against him are just tagalongs. They're afraid Musk will succeed while they stood around, so they want to be sure that they are "in the race". Miles behind, but still, "in the race". If they don't run the race, they can't capitalize on anything, in any way. Coming in a distant second will mean something, in the long run, I guess. A more distant third will still leave someone in a position to make use of what they learn.

    --
    Unterstarchus?

    • (Score: 2) by legont on Monday April 13, @04:36PM (3 children)

      by legont (4179) on Monday April 13, @04:36PM (#982057)

      The point still stands - the only reason Musk is ahead as a business is the illegal help of the US government. WTO can't be asked for help either, because the US refuses to appoint judges. https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&rct=j&q=&esrc=s&source=web&cd=3&ved=2ahUKEwjG4vab6uXoAhUyh-AKHQW8BikQFjACegQIDBAG&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dw.com%2Fen%2Fwto-judge-blockage-could-prove-the-beginning-of-the-end%2Fa-51613082&usg=AOvVaw1lUPmcuu_4oQYCSeyOHbz_ [google.com]

      It's all out cold war everywhere and Russia is a relatively small participant. Brace for all out Chinese attack. It's already in progress.

      --
      "Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.

      • (Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday April 13, @04:50PM (1 child)

        by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Monday April 13, @04:50PM (#982071) Homepage Journal

        OK, maybe you're right. But - please, point out the space-going concern that is NOT subsidized by government. Surely, you don't think that Roscosmos doesn't get any subsidies? Israel, India, China, Russia, United Kingdom, Iran - just run down the list of all nations that have put anything into orbit, and point out the one that wasn't subsidized. You can't do it.

        --
        Unterstarchus?

        • (Score: 2) by legont on Monday April 13, @05:11PM

          by legont (4179) on Monday April 13, @05:11PM (#982080)

          I believe that everything capitalists was initially subsidized and free market is a horse shit designed to slow down less developed competitors.
          Free markets, like freedom and education, is a luxury that only very rich can afford. New players have to use unfair practices. Places that want "to become great again" are on the same boat as banana republics and Trump, as well as Musk, very much understand it and play dirty all the time intentionally.
          I am actually all for this. I just don't like moral edge that some folks like so much. Why? because it blinds one and makes him do bad financial decisions. Propaganda is for slaves.

          --
          "Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.

      • (Score: 1) by khallow on Monday April 13, @05:34PM

        by khallow (3766) Subscriber Badge on Monday April 13, @05:34PM (#982094) Journal

        The point still stands - the only reason Musk is ahead as a business is the illegal help of the US government.

        Like what? Sorry, just because SpaceX does business with NASA and the Department of Defense, doesn't make that illegal help.

    • (Score: 3, Informative) by DannyB on Monday April 13, @04:46PM

      by DannyB (5839) Subscriber Badge on Monday April 13, @04:46PM (#982068) Journal

      Technically, the Shuttle was reusable. Bit was a Phyrric victory. [wikipedia.org] (not to be confused with a phallic victory)

      But reusable at what cost?

      When Regan approved the replacement shuttle, the cost, back then, was $3 Billion. (That's about 3 nuclear subs.)

      In recent times, a shuttle launch cost nearly a billion dollars. (sorry, no source other than my flailing memory with one bearing going out)

      So while it is reusable, it is not economical. When a handfull of launches, maybe five, pays for the entire cost of the vehicle, is that economical?

      But then we have SLS. It's purpose is to use up spare old shuttle parts. So it puts an expensive re-usable Shuttle engine on an expendable vehicle. Development costs have spiraled out of control. Each launch estimated to cost at least a billion. Wow.

      SpaceX must be a huge embarrassment to a lot of people, including Putin.

      --
      To avoid controversy about whether array indexes begin at 0 or 1, I propose a compromise: 0.5.

  • (Score: 1, Troll) by legont on Monday April 13, @04:28PM (2 children)

    by legont (4179) on Monday April 13, @04:28PM (#982051)

    Yes, that's what the pedo guy was, is, and ever will be.

    --
    "Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.

    • (Score: 1, Troll) by legont on Monday April 13, @05:15PM (1 child)

      by legont (4179) on Monday April 13, @05:15PM (#982082)

      Troll again? No, it is an insult Musk style. One of the ways he gets what he wants.
      You may, of course, put him on pedestal and pray for him, slave.

      --
      "Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.

      • (Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 13, @05:32PM

        by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 13, @05:32PM (#982093)

        I hear you. We don't need chair-throwing, brown-shirted, misogynist, dude weed lmao smoking pedophiles with cuddle puddle couches screwing around with rockets. Somebody could get killed.

        We need a reliable company known for quality products like Boeing. They hire real men who know how to treat women right.

  • (Score: 4, Funny) by takyon on Monday April 13, @04:36PM (3 children)

    by takyon (881) <{takyon} {at} {soylentnews.org}> on Monday April 13, @04:36PM (#982058) Journal

    Russian Space Agency Abolished and Replaced Following Financial Violations [soylentnews.org]

    The space agency will be replaced by a state corporation, also called Roscosmos. Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin told a talk show that "It will take maybe another two to three years to intensively technically re-equip the rocket and space industry." He warned last week that Russia could lose its 40% share of the global commercial satellite launch market to firms such as SpaceX if reforms do not succeed.

    NASA and Roscosmos Release Joint Statement on ISS Leak Amid Rumors [soylentnews.org]

    Publicly, Roscosmos leader Dmitry Rogozin was quoted as saying about Russia's investigation into the leak, "Results we have received do not give us an objective picture. The situation is much more complex than we earlier thought." Privately, however, several sources from the space agency are leaking much juicier comments to the Russian media. "Our Soyuz is next to the Rassvet (Dawn) module, right next to the hatch into the American segment of the station," one source told Kommersant. "Access to our ship is possible only with the permission of our commander, but we cannot exclude an unsanctioned access by the Americans."

    Head of Russian Space Agency Roscosmos Wavers on Lunar Orbital Platform-Gateway [soylentnews.org]

    Moscow may abandon a project to build a space station in lunar orbit in partnership with U.S. space agency NASA because it does not want a "second fiddle role," a Russian official said on Saturday.

    [...] [The] head of Russian space agency Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, said Russia might exit the joint program and instead propose its own lunar orbit space station project.

    Russia’s passive-aggressive reaction to SpaceX may mask a deeper truth [arstechnica.com]

    One of the big questions surrounding the first launch of SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft was how the Russians would react. They have held considerable sway in the International Space Station partnership by controlling access to the orbiting laboratory since the 2011 retirement of NASA's Space Shuttle. So far, the Russian response has been one of throwing small bits of shade here and there but trying not to be too obvious about it.

    [...]

    With this launch, even if it was ordered by NASA, this private company SpaceX has made Roscosmos null and void. They have shown Roscosmos who’s who. Everyone remembers Rogozin’s remarks about trampolines and such, so in fact this isn’t just resentment, it is a constant major headache for Roscosmos. In the first place, the congratulations message was late. Second, Roscosmos sent out two congratulation tweets, one in English, and another completely different text in Russian. So of course, this is a sign of resentment, it is the reaction of an unreliable leader who is lagging behind, so really it was strange they (Roscosmos) reacted at all. Bear in mind Roscosmos in fact never gave their approval for the docking. They voiced a number of technical concerns, perhaps even with some basis, but we saw that the docking was simply brilliant as it took place. So, yes, this was a reaction of someone left behind.

    [...] I would like to point out something else interesting—from one point of view this is a good thing, because we were carrying astronauts, we were getting basically for free $400 million a year at about $90 million per seat for each foreign astronaut. That is more than the entire cost of the rocket and the ship and launch operations taken together. This means as long as we had at least one foreign astronaut on board, we were launching for free. For us this wasn’t just a freebie—it was a narcotic. It allowed us to do absolutely nothing and still earn money. And now, this narcotic is going to be cut off, and we will be forced to do something. Either we will pass into history along with all of our space achievements, like Portugal, with its discovery of America and the voyages of Magellan and so forth, or we will have to seriously do something.

    Roscosmos has stagnated. Dmitry Rogozin has acted like a clown and is probably scared of his dictator-boss. And it's only going to get worse for them once Starship starts flying.

    --
    [SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(1)