Light sources and detectors are key components of countless technological devices on the market today. For instance, light emitting diodes (LEDs) are often used as a source of light in displays and other technologies, while photodiodes are used to detect light in sensors, imaging and fiber optic communication tools.

[...] Researchers at Linköping University in Sweden, Shenzhen University and several other universities in China have recently fabricated an efficient diode capable of both emitting and detecting light. This new device, presented in a paper published in Nature Electronics, was built using a solution-processed perovskite material.

[...] The perovskite material that Gao, Bao and their colleagues used to build their diode has several unique photoelectrical properties. In addition to a high photoluminescence quantum efficiency (PLQE), which is ideal for the development of high-performance LEDs, the material has a high absorption coefficient, enabling photodetection.

The material also exhibits a high carrier mobility and can thus be used to fabricate films of a variety of thicknesses. Finally, the researchers observed a large overlap between the perovskite's absorption and photoluminescence spectra. This means that the material can also absorb the light emitted by itself.

Combined, all of these properties enable the creation of highly performing LEDs and photodetectors, based on the same planar junction structure. In other words, these properties are what ultimately allowed Gao, Bao and their colleagues to create a single device that can both emit and detect light.

[...] "We now plan to further improve the device's response speed and operation lifetime and study the detection performance of visible light perovskite LED to extend the application to visible light range," Bao said.