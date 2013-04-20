from the federal-department-of-booze-butts-bangs-and-bombs dept.
Feds allow for drive-up gun sales to ease dealers', buyers' coronavirus worries
The Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives, in new guidance to federally licensed firearm retailers, said Friday that dealers can provide drive-up or walk-up service to reduce health risks posed by the coronavirus.
[...] Licensees "may carry out the requested activities through a drive-up or walk-up window or doorway where the customer is on the licensee's property, on the exterior of the brick-and-mortar structure at the address listed on the license," the ATF said in a Friday bulletin.
Transactions may not be carried from "a nearby space" that is not part of the dealers' property unless they are participating in qualified gun shows.
Larry Keane, general counsel for the firearms industry trade group National Shooting Sports Foundation, said Friday that the organization raised the issue with the ATF more than two weeks ago as dealers sought to navigate various government orders limiting business activity.
[...] Except in the states of Massachusetts, New Mexico, New York and Washington, gun dealers have been open for business during the pandemic.
Keane said the new ATF guidance in no way alters the requirements for background checks.
Show of hands: who could ever have expected THIS?
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Snotnose on Tuesday April 14, @02:07AM
Unless you flat out hate guns then this makes sense. They're still doing all the checks needed to buy a gun, all they're doing is removing the requirement you share breathing room with a guy that share's breathing space with dozens of people a day.
Single man with TP looking for single woman with hand sanitizer for some good, clean fun.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 14, @02:16AM
The local gun shop around here sent out an email thanking everyone for their business. Apparently sales are up 200% over the same time last year, the majority of sales in the last two weeks of March, and 85% of those sales being first time gun buyers. Ammunition is in scarce supply and the reloading forums are awash with people saying "I just bought my first reloading kit. What do I do now?"
This is going to get a lot worse before it gets better.
(Score: 2) by Arik on Tuesday April 14, @02:25AM
Next on the list after easing Firearms purchases, how about we get on that Cuban embargo? They make some mighty fine Rum and some mighty fine Cigars, and Americans need something to do while we "distance."
"The *other* sort of Marxist."
(Score: 2) by crafoo on Tuesday April 14, @02:25AM
ARs are alright, and far more practical as far as the original purpose of the 2nd. But man, magazine-fed semi-auto shotguns are preeeeetty fun.