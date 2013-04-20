Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Would you like fries with that AR?

posted by martyb on Tuesday April 14, @01:28AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the federal-department-of-booze-butts-bangs-and-bombs dept.
News

Runaway1956 writes:

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2020/04/10/feds-allow-drive-up-gun-sales-ease-dealers-buyers-virus-worries/5134084002/:

Feds allow for drive-up gun sales to ease dealers', buyers' coronavirus worries

The Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives, in new guidance to federally licensed firearm retailers, said Friday that dealers can provide drive-up or walk-up service to reduce health risks posed by the coronavirus.

[...] Licensees "may carry out the requested activities through a drive-up or walk-up window or doorway where the customer is on the licensee's property, on the exterior of the brick-and-mortar structure at the address listed on the license," the ATF said in a Friday bulletin.

Transactions may not be carried from "a nearby space" that is not part of the dealers' property unless they are participating in qualified gun shows.

Larry Keane, general counsel for the firearms industry trade group National Shooting Sports Foundation, said Friday that the organization raised the issue with the ATF more than two weeks ago as dealers sought to navigate various government orders limiting business activity.

[...] Except in the states of Massachusetts, New Mexico, New York and Washington, gun dealers have been open for business during the pandemic.

Keane said the new ATF guidance in no way alters the requirements for background checks.

Show of hands: who could ever have expected THIS?

Original Submission


«  China's Yangtze Memory Technologies Develops 128-Layer 1.33 Tb QLC 3D NAND
Would you like fries with that AR? | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 14 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: -1, Flamebait) by Ethanol-fueled on Tuesday April 14, @01:44AM (8 children)

    by Ethanol-fueled (2792) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday April 14, @01:44AM (#982336) Homepage

    " Except in the states of Massachusetts, New Mexico, New York and Washington, gun dealers have been open for business during the pandemic. "

    What in the living fuck. New Mexico and Washington state were closed while California was open? Why is that? Well, it's because a large part of California doesn't subscribe to San Francisco's liberal Chinese bullshit. When this shit is all over, those liberal shits in Washington state and New Mexico are going to be marched out in front of tanks. And it's always either Mexicans, Chinks, or Jews, or Jewish Mexicans (Sephardim Conversos); who want to to take all our rights away at all times. Remember that, folks. They disregard our second amendment and make us weaker toward our enemies.

    • (Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday April 14, @01:47AM

      by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday April 14, @01:47AM (#982338) Homepage Journal

      LOL, good old EF. Even when he's on my side, I wonder if that's a good thing.

      --
      Unterstarchus?

    • (Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 14, @02:00AM (2 children)

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 14, @02:00AM (#982343)

      'weaker toward our enemies'

      From whom are you expecting a large invasion requiring a citizen infantry? The little green men?

      Gun nuts are hilarious.

    • (Score: 2) by crafoo on Tuesday April 14, @02:22AM

      by crafoo (6639) on Tuesday April 14, @02:22AM (#982359)

      I don't agree. I remember the 90s when the socially-conservative right had power and was railing to take away my rights. They still do, from time to time.
      Or were you joking? I couldn't tell, sorry.
      Wait, I can't even tell who you think will be driving the tanks? Neoconservatives?

    • (Score: 1) by Arik on Tuesday April 14, @02:28AM (1 child)

      by Arik (4543) on Tuesday April 14, @02:28AM (#982365) Journal
      FYI, http://jpfo.org/

      --
      "The *other* sort of Marxist."

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 14, @02:33AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 14, @02:33AM (#982371)

      Easy there Burt Gummer.

  • (Score: 3, Informative) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday April 14, @02:02AM

    by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday April 14, @02:02AM (#982344) Homepage Journal

    When it was AR's and fries and cherry pies, it was simple and good back then
    Walking in the sand hand in hand never thinking that it could end
    Making our love with the moon above at the drive in picture show
    And it was AR's and fries and cherry pies in a world we used to know

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E8Iboj7x8o4 [youtube.com]

    --
    Unterstarchus?

  • (Score: 4, Insightful) by Snotnose on Tuesday April 14, @02:07AM

    by Snotnose (1623) on Tuesday April 14, @02:07AM (#982345)

    Unless you flat out hate guns then this makes sense. They're still doing all the checks needed to buy a gun, all they're doing is removing the requirement you share breathing room with a guy that share's breathing space with dozens of people a day.

    --
    Single man with TP looking for single woman with hand sanitizer for some good, clean fun.

  • (Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 14, @02:16AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 14, @02:16AM (#982354)

    The local gun shop around here sent out an email thanking everyone for their business. Apparently sales are up 200% over the same time last year, the majority of sales in the last two weeks of March, and 85% of those sales being first time gun buyers. Ammunition is in scarce supply and the reloading forums are awash with people saying "I just bought my first reloading kit. What do I do now?"

    This is going to get a lot worse before it gets better.

  • (Score: 2) by Arik on Tuesday April 14, @02:25AM

    by Arik (4543) on Tuesday April 14, @02:25AM (#982362) Journal
    In these trying times, the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms needs to continue finding ways to live up to their name.

    Next on the list after easing Firearms purchases, how about we get on that Cuban embargo? They make some mighty fine Rum and some mighty fine Cigars, and Americans need something to do while we "distance."
    --
    "The *other* sort of Marxist."

  • (Score: 2) by crafoo on Tuesday April 14, @02:25AM

    by crafoo (6639) on Tuesday April 14, @02:25AM (#982363)

    ARs are alright, and far more practical as far as the original purpose of the 2nd. But man, magazine-fed semi-auto shotguns are preeeeetty fun.

(1)