In a number system where the real numbers could not have an infinite number of digits, how would our physics models change?
Does Time Really Flow? New Clues Come From a Century-Old Approach to Math.:
Strangely, although we feel as if we sweep through time on the knife-edge between the fixed past and the open future, that edge — the present — appears nowhere in the existing laws of physics.
In Albert Einstein's theory of relativity, for example, time is woven together with the three dimensions of space, forming a bendy, four-dimensional space-time continuum — a "block universe" encompassing the entire past, present and future. Einstein's equations portray everything in the block universe as decided from the beginning; the initial conditions of the cosmos determine what comes later, and surprises do not occur — they only seem to. "For us believing physicists," Einstein wrote in 1955, weeks before his death, "the distinction between past, present and future is only a stubbornly persistent illusion."
The timeless, pre-determined view of reality held by Einstein remains popular today. "The majority of physicists believe in the block-universe view, because it is predicted by general relativity," said Marina Cortês, a cosmologist at the University of Lisbon.
However, she said, "if somebody is called on to reflect a bit more deeply about what the block universe means, they start to question and waver on the implications."
Physicists who think carefully about time point to troubles posed by quantum mechanics, the laws describing the probabilistic behavior of particles. At the quantum scale, irreversible changes occur that distinguish the past from the future: A particle maintains simultaneous quantum states until you measure it, at which point the particle adopts one of the states. Mysteriously, individual measurement outcomes are random and unpredictable, even as particle behavior collectively follows statistical patterns. This apparent inconsistency between the nature of time in quantum mechanics and the way it functions in relativity has created uncertainty and confusion.
Over the past year, the Swiss physicist Nicolas Gisin has published four papers that attempt to dispel the fog surrounding time in physics. As Gisin sees it, the problem all along has been mathematical. Gisin argues that time in general and the time we call the present are easily expressed in a century-old mathematical language called intuitionist mathematics, which rejects the existence of numbers with infinitely many digits. When intuitionist math is used to describe the evolution of physical systems, it makes clear, according to Gisin, that "time really passes and new information is created." Moreover, with this formalism, the strict determinism implied by Einstein's equations gives way to a quantum-like unpredictability. If numbers are finite and limited in their precision, then nature itself is inherently imprecise, and thus unpredictable.
Physicists are still digesting Gisin's work — it's not often that someone tries to reformulate the laws of physics in a new mathematical language — but many of those who have engaged with his arguments think they could potentially bridge the conceptual divide between the determinism of general relativity and the inherent randomness at the quantum scale.
[...] The modern acceptance that there exists a continuum of real numbers, most with infinitely many digits after the decimal point, carries little trace of the vitriolic debate over the question in the first decades of the 20th century. David Hilbert, the great German mathematician, espoused the now-standard view that real numbers exist and can be manipulated as completed entities. Opposed to this notion were mathematical "intuitionists" led by the acclaimed Dutch topologist L.E.J. Brouwer, who saw mathematics as a construct. Brouwer insisted that numbers must be constructible, their digits calculated or chosen or randomly determined one at a time. Numbers are finite, said Brouwer, and they're also processes: They can become ever more exact as more digits reveal themselves in what he called a choice sequence, a function for producing values with greater and greater precision.
By grounding mathematics in what can be constructed, intuitionism has far-reaching consequences for the practice of math, and for determining which statements can be deemed true. The most radical departure from standard math is that the law of excluded middle, a vaunted principle since the time of Aristotle, doesn't hold. The law of excluded middle says that either a proposition is true, or its negation is true — a clear set of alternatives that offers a powerful mode of inference. But in Brouwer's framework, statements about numbers might be neither true nor false at a given time, since the number's exact value hasn't yet revealed itself.
In work published last December in Physical Review A, Gisin and his collaborator Flavio Del Santo used intuitionist math to formulate an alternative version of classical mechanics, one that makes the same predictions as the standard equations but casts events as indeterministic — creating a picture of a universe where the unexpected happens and time unfolds.
The paper without paywall: https://arxiv.org/abs/1909.03697 [arxiv.org]
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
E=mc^2.
Yes, there's a number in it. Two. Not infinitely-large -- it is, indeed, impossible to compute with infinitely-large numbers.
m=E/c^2
Mathematics is the relation and manipulation of things. Sometimes simple numbers come in as a simplification:
y=2x
We could write them without the numbers (y = x * x), but... why. Y is equal to two of X. Mass is equal to energy proportional to the square of the speed of light. Mass is equal to energy proportional to the speed of light in two dimensions.
Ooph. In English, it's hard to say. So we derived mathematics for a rigorous way of saying things. Sometimes that leads to incomprehensible English: sqrt(-1). (More ugliness: there are actually two answers to sqrt(2): -sqrt(2) and +sqrt(2). -1.41420.. and 1.41420.. . 2 = (+/- sqrt(2))^2.)
We're not using "infinitely-large numbers". We're using relations between things. The physical world is _things_, and they relate, and we've stated "mathematical laws" for how they relate. All of these are proportions between things, and sometimes a few simple numbers come out of them.
Thus far, this has worked relatively well. Even now, there is no research that I'm aware of saying that these laws fail at any given scale -- just observations that the laws don't tend to emerge at one scale or another, but in a way that doesn't preclude these mathematical relations.
So what was this article saying about numbers and arithmetic, again?
E=mc^2 is not relativity - it's the formula for one tiny aspect of relativity, the latent energy of a mass at rest. There's also no numbers in it. None. You only get numbers when you plug in specific values for the various symbols. Values that will be finite. Not just finite in size, but also finite in precision, which is a big part of what they just said intuitionism is about. Pi would be a good example - it's commonly understood to have a definite value of finite size but infinite precision, which ituitionism would reject.
Also, there's an *immense* amount of evidence that General Relativity is wrong - it predicts the completely wrong rotational curves for galaxies for starters. We use "Dark Matter" and "Dark Energy" as explanations for those discrepancies - but in the absence of any direct evidence for either, they're really just a well defined "here there be dragons" description of the ways in which current theories of gravity fail.
I'm not supporting or denying relativity. I have my own problems with that.
I'm saying that mathematics is mathematics. We're using laws, as they relate between things. At the end, we can plug numbers in and get numbers out, but whatever their precision is doesn't impact the laws from which those numbers came. There's the concept of significant figures which applies here -- whatever physical constants you put in can only go so far. (Yes, they're taken to be "infinitely-precise", but that would be an error. There are error bars on our physical constants, and that is taken into account with calculations.)
Pi, as an example, is not a "number with infinite precision". It is the relation between the circumference of an object and its radius. There are no numbers here -- it has no precision. It's just a relation. If you want to use it in a numerical form, then it is absolutely bounded by the number of digits that you can verify. Probably, that number is greater than any of the other numbers you're using in your calculations, so it's effectively "infinitely precise". It doesn't matter, as long as it's "at least as precise as the other numbers I'm using." "Infinitely precise" conversion factors are a high-school concept for simplification.
Similarly, for any experiment that you're running, it is incorrect to calculate results based on a number lacking error bars. "Five-sigma" certainty applied to physical discoveries. There are error bars attached, and it's accepted that it may be wrong, however it's accepted that such an error would be very surprising and probably isn't worth considering.
Perhaps this paper is all about stating what everyone already knows, and takes into account. Computing the rotation of galaxies is built on averages, using very tight conversion factors, sure; it's a model of the world, after all -- not the actual world.
