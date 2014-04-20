from the management-induced-flight-into-terrain dept.
Boeing customers cancel staggering 150 Max plane orders, deepening crisis as coronavirus roils air travel:
Boeing customers canceled a staggering number of 737 Max orders last month, deepening the crisis the company faces amid the coronavirus pandemic and the continued grounding of its bestselling plane after two fatal crashes.
The Chicago-based manufacturer on Tuesday posted 150 cancellations of its beleaguered 737 Max jets in March, the most in decades, the company said. Brazilian airline Gol canceled 34 of the narrow-body planes and leasing firm Avolon scrapped orders for 75 of them, a move it announced earlier this month. Net cancellations in the month totaled 119 thanks to 31 orders for wide-body passenger planes and military aircraft.
That brought net orders Boeing removed from its order list in [the]first three months of the year to 307 planes, a sharp turnaround for a company that just over a year ago was aiming to increase output of its planes to meet strong demand.
[...] Boeing's airline customers are now facing the steepest drop in demand ever recorded because of Covid-19 and harsh measures like stay-at-home orders to slow its spread. The pandemic comes on top of the more than year-long grounding of the 737 Max after 346 people were killed in two crashes.
I wonder. If the 737 MAX had not been grounded, would those orders have been cancelled, despite the Covid-19 downturn in airline flights.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by fustakrakich on Tuesday April 14, @11:46PM
They also tap into the Fed's bottomless well
No doubt they are asking for more
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 14, @11:57PM (1 child)
Build planes that aren't designed to kill people and you might sell more of them.
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Wednesday April 15, @12:11AM
The funny thing about your comment is that military contracts and maintenance are the only thing keeping Boeing alive at the moment. 3 and probably 4 Boeing airliners were all involved in 9/11. Perhaps Boeing itself was involved in 9/11?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 15, @12:05AM
Nobody in their right mind would be buying new planes while the worlds passenger service has basically ground to a screeching halt. It's just smart business to cancel new plane orders. I'm sure when things pick up, the orders will be flowing in faster than they can be filled. Flight system bugs or not...
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Wednesday April 15, @12:11AM
Between MCAS and their spaceflight issues it's clear the bean counters are running the company, not the engineers (nor the QA dept). Seriously, you launch a spacecraft without noticing the bottom part's clock differs by 12 hours from the upper stage? How the holy fucking fuck does that even happen? I've done QA for large projects, stuff like this is in the list of shit you check before you actually start your tests, it's so basic. It's along the lines of "is everything plugged in?".
And who the hell lets a software system keep forcing the plane into the ground, regardless of pilot input? I don't care if you use 1 sensor as your base model, or 200 in your sooper dooper ultra safe version. You don't let software put the plane into a position where the pilot can't recover.
This is not a software problem, this is a QA problem. Any high school level QA plan would have found both of these issues. The problem is bean counters consider QA to be an obstacle to profits.
Between Boeing crashing and burning in the past 18 months, and this whole kung flu shit, I seriously hope companies shitcan anyone with an MBA and hire people with common sense.
