Tesla's Robotaxi Fleet Will be 'Functionally Ready' in 2020, Musk Says

posted by Fnord666 on Wednesday April 15, @08:48AM
from the call-me-a-taxi-ok-you're-a-taxi dept.
upstart writes in with an IRC submission for Bytram:

Tesla's robotaxi fleet will be 'functionally ready' in 2020, Musk says - Roadshow:

Last year during its Autonomy Investor Day, Tesla laid out the broad strokes of its plan for a fleet of autonomous Teslas to operate as a "robotaxi" service. Of course, at the time, this seemed like a flight of fancy, given the fact that no car manufacturer is even close to full, Level 5 autonomy, by the standard SAE definition.

Fast-forward to now, and it still seems like a flight of fancy. Nevertheless, problems of practicality, technology, logistics and good sense aren't things that Elon Musk is worrying about, because he confirmed on Twitter on Sunday that the service would be functionally ready in 2020.

[...] Tesla currently offers Autopilot, which is a very competent suite of advanced driver assistance systems when appropriately used, but it's nowhere near capable of "full self-driving" as Tesla likes to call it. So, either the Big T has been sandbagging pretty hard, or Elon is full of what a certain former Vice President would call "malarkey."

Tesla didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 15, @09:02AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 15, @09:02AM (#982979)

    It needs autonomous bleach wiping installed to stop pranksters from licking the seats and giving the next passenger coronavirus.

