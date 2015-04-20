Stories
GitHub is Now Free for All Teams

posted by chromas on Wednesday April 15, @06:35PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the MS-set-up-us-the-Bob…is-that-the-right-quote? dept.
Software

upstart writes in with an IRC submission for SoyCow8192:

GitHub is now free for all teams – TechCrunch:

GitHub today announced that all of its core features are now available for free to all users, including those that are currently on free accounts. That means free unlimited private repositories with unlimited collaborators for all, including teams that use the service for commercial projects, as well as up to 2,000 minutes per month of free access to GitHub Actions, the company’s automation and CI/CD platform.

Teams that want more advanced features like code owners or enterprise features like SAML support will still have to upgrade to a paid plan, but those now start at $4 per month and user for the Teams plans instead of the previous $9, with the Enterprise plan starting at $21 per month and user.

[...] “We’re switching GitHub from a pay-for-privacy model to pay-for-features, what’s typically called freemium — you may have heard of it,” [CEO Nat] Friedman said. “The way I think about it is we want every developer and team on earth to be able to use GitHub for their development, whether it’s private or public development.”

Right now, there are more than 40 million developers on GitHub, and Friedman says the team is projecting that it will get to 100 million by 2025.

[...] Friedman argues that the team didn’t make these changes because of competitive pressure from other players, though it’s worth mentioning that GitLab, for example, offers a competitive free plan with built-in CI/CD features, whereas Atlassian’s BitBucket now has a free offering that looks a bit limited in light of GitHub’s changes.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 15, @07:35PM (2 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 15, @07:35PM (#983171)

    So you load your software onto Microsoft's servers for free and...

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 15, @07:37PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 15, @07:37PM (#983172)

      ... it ends up as a free app in the next version of Windows (c) 2020 Microsoft. You should have read the fine print.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 15, @07:40PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 15, @07:40PM (#983173)

      Took it in the bottom now I'm queer
      Took it in the bottom now my whole team queer, yeah

