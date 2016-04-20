Anything where we can install it and watch it change all by itself, improving upon itself and not just some random action but something which LEARNS.

[Ed. note: All of the preceding is exactly as received. AI has so many branches and sub-branches (twigs?) and has evolved greatly over the years. I suspect the submitter, like most of us, has seen numerous mentions of AI in the press: self-driving cars, natural language translation, Google's Deep Mind, IBM's Jeapordy-playing computer, object recognition... but knows not even where to begin. So, fellow Soylentils, what has been helpful to you in your explorations of AI? What software can be downloaded and experimented with so as to get some hands-on appreciation for what it can do? I suspect there are many others in the community who would not mind playing around with it, too. --martyb]