SMR hard drive encoding is generally higher density but slower than traditional perpendicular recording.
Seagate 'submarines' SMR into 3 Barracuda drives and a Desktop HDD – Blocks and Files
Some Seagate Barracuda Compute and Desktop disk drives use shingled magnetic recording (SMR) technology which can exhibit slow data write speeds. But Seagate documentation does not spell this out.
Yesterday we reported Western Digital has submarined SMR drives into certain WD Red NAS drives. The company acknowledged this when we asked but it has not documented the use of SMR in the WD Red drives. This has left many users frustrated and speculating for the reason why the new drives are not working properly in their NAS set-ups. Since this article was first published Toshiba has also confirmed the undocumented use of SMR in some desktop hard drives.
[...] Seagate markets the Barracuda Compute drives as fast and dependable. Yet it is the nature of SMR drives that data rewrites can be slow.
When we asked Seagate about the Barracudas and the Desktop HDD using SMR technology, a spokesperson told us: "I confirm all four products listed use SMR technology."
In a follow-up question, we asked why isn't this information is not explicit in Seagate's brochures, data sheets and product manuals – as it is for Exos and Archive disk drives?
Seagate's spokesperson said: "We provide technical information consistent with the positioning and intended workload for each drive."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 16, @07:22PM (2 children)
I'm done with both of you because of your slimy business practices. From now on, I'm going to store my data on punched cards like God intended.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday April 16, @07:55PM (1 child)
Punched cards are like a short but very wide paper tape.
A punched card with EVERY hole punched is fragile.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 16, @07:57PM
>> A punched card with EVERY hole punched is fragile.
That's OK, my data is mostly flesh-colored pixels.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Thursday April 16, @07:59PM (1 child)
One assumes the data sheets spell out the performance. As long as the drive meets that performance why do you care if it's perpendicular, SMR, or Ogg with a chisel and clay tablets?
One thing that caught my eye is it's causing problems with some NAS devices. How?
(Score: 2) by RamiK on Thursday April 16, @08:21PM
They don't in Seagate's case. See first paragraph...
It doesn't meet the performance needs. Specifically, it introduces random write latency delays since some write attempts require an extra read and write. Now, multiply the chance of this happening by how any drives your RAID setup is running and you got some funky NAS boxes.
Additionally, it's more wear and tear so the drives don't last as long.
(Score: 2) by epitaxial on Thursday April 16, @08:12PM
I'm just wondering how submarine became a verb.