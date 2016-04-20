from the Smoke-'em-if-you-got-'em? dept.
We received three different submissions pertaining to the effects of smoking on COVID-19. One study suggests that those who smoke have a reduced likelihood of hospitalization. The comingling of separate data for male and female patients and analysis based on that data seems unusual to me. The second report is not restricted to hospitalizations, but only to those who tested positive for the virus. Their results also suggested a lessened number of self-identified smokers than smoking rates in the general public would suggest. The third and final story submission introduced vaping to the discussion, and comes to the opposite conclusion in suggesting that smoking or vaping may increase the risk of contracting COVID-19.
Confounding these analyses is that all reports of smoking are self-reported. I can well imagine if someone had tried to quit smoking, and had convinced their spouse they had indeed stayed stopped, they would be reluctant to reveal in their spouse's presence that they were a smoker. If anything, though, would that not run counter to the possibility of a protective effect? As with most things pertaining to the virus, it is likely too early to tell for certain, but it does add another dimension to the discussion. Assuming that smoking does have a preventative effect, what could be the cause? Increased residue in the lungs makes it harder for the virus to latch onto the lung's cells and infect? Could it be that chemicals in the smoke serve to impair the virus's ability to survive in the lungs and cause an infection?
Study: Smokers Appear Less Likely to be Hospitalised with COVID-19
https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2020/04/02/study-smokers-less-likely-to-be-hospitalised-with-covid-19/:
Smoking may reduce the likelihood of being hospitalised with coronavirus, claims a study.
Here is the abstract of the study – Smoking, vaping and hospitalization for COVID-19 – by researchers at the University of West Attica in Greece and New York University.
The study presents an analysis of the current smoking prevalence among hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in China, compared to the population smoking prevalence in China (52.1% in males and 2.7% in females). Through a systematic research of the literature (PubMed) we identified 7 studies examining the clinical characteristics of a total of 2352 hospitalized COVID-19 patients that presented data on the smoking status.
The expected number of smokers was calculated using the formula Expected smokers = (males x 0.521) + (females x 0.027). An unusually low prevalence of current smoking was observed among hospitalized COVID-19 patients (8.7%, 95%CI: 7.6-9.9%) compared to the expected prevalence based on smoking prevalence in China (30.3%, 95%CI: 28.4-32.1%; z-statistic: 22.80, P < 0.0001). This preliminary analysis does not support the argument that current smoking is a risk factor for hospitalization for COVID-19, and might even suggest a protective role.
The latter could be linked to the down-regulation of ACE2 expression that has been previously known to be induced by smoking. However, other confounding factors need to be considered and the accuracy of the recorded smoking status needs to be determined before making any firm conclusions. As a result, the generalized advice on quitting smoking as a measure to improve health risk remains valid, but no recommendation can currently be made concerning the effects of smoking on the risk of hospitalization for COVID-19.
No studies recording e-cigarette use status among hospitalized COVID-19 patients were identified. Thus, no recommendation can be made for e-cigarette users.
Does smoking PROTECT against coronavirus?
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8214749/David-Hockney-claims-smoking-cigarettes-PROTECT-against-coronavirus.html:
When world-famous artist David Hockney wrote a letter to the Daily Mail saying he believes smoking could protect people against the coronavirus many scoffed.
Mr Hockney wrote: 'Could it not be that smokers have developed an immune system to this virus? With all these figures coming out, it's beginning to look like that to me.'
Understandably the claim was brushed off as laughable and 'rubbish' by many.
But is it?
A leading infectious disease expert at University College London, Professor Francois Balloux, said there is 'bizarrely strong' evidence it could be true.
And data from multiple Chinese studies shows that COVID-19 hospital patients contained a smaller proportion of smokers than the general population (6.5 per cent compared to 26.6 per cent), suggesting they were less likely to end up in hospital.
Another study, by America's Centers for Disease Control of over 7,000 people who tested positive for coronavirus, found that just 1.3 per cent of them were smokers - against the 14 per cent of all Americans that the CDC says smoke.
The study also found that the smokers stood no greater chance of ending up in hospital or an ICU.
The reasons for this are unclear.
FDA Shifts Its Covid-19 Stance on Vaping, Smoking Impact
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/technology/fda-shifts-its-covid-19-stance-on-vaping-smoking-impact/ar-BB12HeLc:
(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration modified its stance on Covid-19 and vaping, saying it has an unknown effect on the risk of the new coronavirus, while warning that smoking can create worse outcomes.
"E-cigarette use can expose the lungs to toxic chemicals, but whether those exposures increase the risk of Covid-19 is not known," the agency said Wednesday in an emailed response to a question from Bloomberg News.
The agency had said late last month that vapers and smokers with underlying health conditions might be at higher risk from complications.
Its description of cigarettes' risks also differed from its earlier statements. "Cigarette smoking causes heart and lung diseases, suppresses the immune system, and increases the risk of respiratory infections," FDA spokeswoman Alison Hunt said. "People who smoke cigarettes may be at increased risk from Covid-19, and may have worse outcomes from Covid-19."
Original Submission #1 Original Submission #2 Original Submission #3
(Score: 2) by barbara hudson on Thursday April 16, @11:12PM (3 children)
China has the highest rates of smoking among men and the lowest among women. Chinese men are 70% of all deaths. The same holds true in Italy and Greece.
Get over it - tobacco company trolls are hard at work.
I read at +2 (no anon posts visible) and don't read replies from anon users). Shitpost all you want, won't bother me.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Thursday April 16, @11:14PM
So this is big tobacco saying, "Smoke 'em if you got 'em?"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 16, @11:17PM
Same thing seen in China, Italy, Germany, US, and France.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 16, @11:20PM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 16, @11:22PM
We are living through a fake news, fake science, fake statistics pandemic.
No-one has a damn clue what this virus is, how it transmits, how long it incubates, or what is the infection/fatality rate. No-one.
Does smoking make it worse or better. Christ! Is this where we are at now? People fucking navel gazing at smoker's chances of saving some of the 70% of their lives they're already trading in. Is this what we trained all those experts and STEM and medical PhDs for? To give us back Malboro Cowboy lung studies in a time of crisis? This is the best our 'best' minds can occup themselves with right now?
Better anything else I suppose except investigating the chronic shortage of stuff -- badly needed stuff -- that our societies used to make. But of course that would involve very uncomfortable questions about what the hell it is the majority of our population actually does that is useful, especially now that they are quarantined and presumably doing even less of it.
Never in my life have I seen such a total, farcial collapse of responsibility, leadership, and effectiveness as I have seen across nearly the entire gamut of professions since the start of this crisis. Our entire civilization has fallen flat on its wide open mouth, with only the feckless clucking of useless media pundits to mark time while bankers and politicans screw up literally astronomical fallouts. Scientists and experts are proving useless if they are not compromised, or worse the ones who are trying are being shouted down. Impotent remnants of industry struggle to make 10c surgical masks while two generations of our best and brightest continue working from home on phone apps. If this isn't a civilisation ending event, it deserves to be.
The lights are up in smoke all over America; we shall not see the ash trays emptied in our lifetimes.
(Score: 2) by tizan on Thursday April 16, @11:22PM
If you keep swishing strong Tequila or Vodka in your mouth, nose and throat ...it should help no ?
Just joking...don't push Tequila up your nose now !