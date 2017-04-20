Stories
YouTube Borked When Users Enable Firefox Anti-Fingerprinting

posted by Fnord666 on Friday April 17, @08:07AM
from the anti-competitive-behavior dept.
upstart writes in with an IRC submission for SoyCow8192:

YouTube borked when users enable Firefox anti-fingerprinting:

Firefox users have recently started to notice that YouTube does not display videos properly when they enable the browser's anti-fingerprinting technology for better privacy.

When the privacy.resistFingerprinting privacy feature is enabled in Firefox, the feature will make the browser more resistant to fingerprinting scripts.

As fingerprinting can be used to track a user between different properties and even sites, it is a common feature suggested in Firefox privacy hardening guides.

A recent change on YouTube, though, is causing videos to have display problems when this feature is enabled.

[...] BleepingComputer has been able to reproduce this issue in both Firefox 72 and the recently released Firefox 75, so this is not an issue caused by Mozilla.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 17, @08:13AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 17, @08:13AM (#984040)

    <sarcasm>Everyone else uses Chrome. Why do people persist in using Firefox?</sarcasm>

(1)