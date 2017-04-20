Amazon fires three workers who criticized warehouse conditions:
Amazon has fired two tech workers after they spoke out publicly against warehouse conditions during the coronavirus pandemic. User experience designers Emily Cunningham and Maren Costa, both active members of the advocacy group Amazon Employees for Climate Justice, had offered match donations up to $500 for warehouse workers, citing insufficient protections.
The company which had warned both employees about violating company policies earlier this year, confirmed the firings in a statement emailed to CNET. "We support every employee's right to criticize their employer's working conditions, but that does not come with blanket immunity against any and all internal policies," an Amazon spokesperson said. "We terminated these employees for repeatedly violating internal policies.
Amazon on Tuesday confirmed it also fired Bashir Mohamed, a Minnesota warehouse employee who was involved in organizing worker demonstrations. BuzzFeed earlier reported on his termination.
Amazon spokeswoman Kristen Kish said in a statement that the company respects and recognizes employees' right to protest, but said health and safety concerns need to be considered. "This individual was terminated as a result of progressive disciplinary action for inappropriate language, behavior, and violating social distancing guidelines," she said.
[...] Last month, the company fired New York warehouse worker Christian Smalls for violating "multiple safety issues" by defying instructions to stay home with pay for 14 days because he'd been in close contact with an infected employee. Smalls was a central organizer for a protest against working conditions at his Staten Island facility. His termination sparked an outcry against the company from advocacy groups and elected officials, who pushed to get him reinstated.
"Workers have every right to voice their concerns to management, especially if they feel their safety is being compromised. Amazon should do everything it can to listen, protect and support its workers." Sen. Bob Menendez, who has often criticized the company for its treatment of workers, said in a statement.
They'll replace the fired workers with Mexican illegals and fundamentalist Muslims, run up a rainbow flag, and the unions will love them and squelch any attempt to criticize Amazon.