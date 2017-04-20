John-Paul Drake, an executive with South Australian supermarket chain Drakes, said he refused to give the man a refund.

"I had my first customer yesterday who said he wanted to get a refund on 150 packets of 32-pack toilet paper and 150 units of one-litre sanitiser." In 150 packs of 32-roll toilet paper there would be 4800 individual rolls.

Mr Drake said the man had come into the store to get his money back after website eBay refused to allow him to sell the items online.

[...] In a later LinkedIn post, Mr Drake said the customer hadn't bought the loo roll and hand sanitiser in one trip, but claimed that he had run a sophisticated operation that saw up to 20 people visit several Drakes stores buying a pack in each one.