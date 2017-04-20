from the Stay-calm-and-Stop-Buying-Loo-Roll dept.
The question of "how did supermarkets sell out of months worth of toilet paper in days" has been answered in part:
John-Paul Drake, an executive with South Australian supermarket chain Drakes, said he refused to give the man a refund.
"I had my first customer yesterday who said he wanted to get a refund on 150 packets of 32-pack toilet paper and 150 units of one-litre sanitiser." In 150 packs of 32-roll toilet paper there would be 4800 individual rolls.
Mr Drake said the man had come into the store to get his money back after website eBay refused to allow him to sell the items online.
[...] In a later LinkedIn post, Mr Drake said the customer hadn't bought the loo roll and hand sanitiser in one trip, but claimed that he had run a sophisticated operation that saw up to 20 people visit several Drakes stores buying a pack in each one.
If you don't need it then don't buy it.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Friday April 17, @05:28PM
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 17, @05:32PM
"Hoarder" doesn't seem accurate here - he didn't buy it to have it, he bought it to turn a profit. "Failed entrepreneur" or "failed war-profiteer" seem more accurate.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Friday April 17, @05:33PM
https://www.ebay.com/help/policies/prohibited-restricted-items/prohibited-restricted-items?id=4207 [ebay.com]
I KNOW for a fact that ebay never enforces most of that stuff anyway. Infinite supply of completely unfiltered class-C CB radio amplifiers on ebay, for example, despite supposedly being banned.
Ditto adult stuff there's some nice "Erotic statuary" on ebay. Take an anime body pillow type of print and put it in a nice picture frame and they use the art loophole.
There's something bogus about this story...
(Score: 2) by VLM on Friday April 17, @05:41PM
Its kinda annoying that Costco is sold out but won't accept returns. You can't wipe your ass using social status signalling and holiness spirals and anti-capitalism rants.
The right way to handle this when people can't buy TP, is to put the TP on sale and only refund the new sale price. Sure, some moron speculated and bought enormous amounts of charmin at $12 for a big package, but its on sale for $5 today so hand out $5 bills to the speculator. That way the speculator gets screwed and we non-speculators get to buy TP.
Note that I'm not complaining for myself, I haven't run out yet and am in tolerable good supply.
I'm waiting for the usual suspects to discuss the sexism of running out of TP. As every bachelor knows a costco sized bulk pack of TP lasts a single guy like 5 years especially if he shits at work so as to get paid for taking a dump.