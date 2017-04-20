from the Cats-has-a-lot-to-answer-for dept.
[Ed Note: I debated whether or not to run this submission. This could be perceived as a relatively innocuous change. But what's next? Back in 1982 there was a huge outcry when National Geographic "moved" the Great Pyramids closer together. Back then, technological advances increased the ease by which images could be manipulated without detection. Technology has continued marching forward. Now, the same manipulations are starting to appear with video. What's next? What are the limits. Where does it end? I saw an opportunity for discussion and decided to run the story.]
With great digital platforms comes great digital enhancements? Following on from changes to Star Wars no one asked for (Who shot first?) comes Disney+ hilariously censors nudity in classic movie Splash:
One film in particular, Splash, made its debut on Disney+ in February, but some detail-oriented fans are only now noticing a bit of a hairy situation in the movie that they didn’t see before. Viewer Allison Pregler pointed out on Twitter that one scene in the 1984 rom-com on Disney+ looks different than the original version, thanks to some CGI movie trickery.
[...] Pregler noticed that the scene where Madison (Daryl Hannah) kisses Allen (Tom Hanks) on a beach, then turns around and dives into the water was, uh, a little different.
If you’re unfamiliar with Splash, it’s about a man who falls in love with a mermaid. So, in this scene, Madison doesn’t have any clothes on because she’s on land, and when she pivots towards the ocean, the version available on Disney+ shows CGI hair on her backside instead of bare flesh.
If you look quickly you could miss the edit, but it’s not a subtle one. While Madison’s hair ends at her lower back, the CGI hair looks like a second layer applied underneath, so you can clearly see the gap between where the real hair ends and where the edit begins.
Follow the Twitter link to see the "updated" video.
According to the story submitter: "Can't say I really noticed in the first place."
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 17, @07:16PM (1 child)
If this was labeled as the movie "Splash" on Disney+ instead of "Splash (2020 Remaster)" isn't this essentially fraud on Disney's part?
(Score: 2) by Username on Friday April 17, @08:38PM
Yeah, this seems deceptive to me. They should have just censored it with black bars or pixelate it depending on user policy. That way we all know what's going on and what to expect when watching. If I want to see ass, I better get ass. If I set user policy on the app to show no ass, then I better see no ass.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 17, @07:21PM
Does the carpet match the curtains?
(Score: 4, Touché) by slashnot on Friday April 17, @07:35PM
It's okay to show dismemberment and decapitation in Star Wars and Marvel movies, which are targeted towards 12-year-olds, but imagine the trauma they would feel if they saw a woman's bare buttocks!
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 17, @07:51PM (1 child)
Tom Hanks would've been the mermaid!
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday April 17, @08:07PM
I can't wait for Tom Hanks to star in a coronavirus-themed drama-thriller movie.
(Score: 2) by srobert on Friday April 17, @08:06PM (1 child)
Disney owns the right to many of my childhood memories. I guess it's their prerogative to alter them however they see fit.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday April 17, @08:07PM
Pray we don't alter them directly.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday April 17, @08:10PM
Tom Hanks is into furries!
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday April 17, @08:11PM
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Splash_(film) [wikipedia.org]
The PG-13 rating [wikipedia.org] was added less than 4 months after Splash was released.
