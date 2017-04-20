One film in particular, Splash, made its debut on Disney+ in February, but some detail-oriented fans are only now noticing a bit of a hairy situation in the movie that they didn’t see before. Viewer Allison Pregler pointed out on Twitter that one scene in the 1984 rom-com on Disney+ looks different than the original version, thanks to some CGI movie trickery.

[...] Pregler noticed that the scene where Madison (Daryl Hannah) kisses Allen (Tom Hanks) on a beach, then turns around and dives into the water was, uh, a little different.

If you’re unfamiliar with Splash, it’s about a man who falls in love with a mermaid. So, in this scene, Madison doesn’t have any clothes on because she’s on land, and when she pivots towards the ocean, the version available on Disney+ shows CGI hair on her backside instead of bare flesh.

Disney+ didn't want butts on their platform so they edited Splash with digital fur technology pic.twitter.com/df8XE0G9om — Allison Pregler 📼 (@AllisonPregler) April 13, 2020

If you look quickly you could miss the edit, but it’s not a subtle one. While Madison’s hair ends at her lower back, the CGI hair looks like a second layer applied underneath, so you can clearly see the gap between where the real hair ends and where the edit begins.