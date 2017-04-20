from the suggestions-please dept.
With all of the Pandemic precautions that have been put into effect, many people are turning to "free" on-line conferencing services. As the saying goes, "If you are not paying for the service, you are the product". And, even if paid for (by yourself or by an employer), that does not mean freedom from having your information mined for advertising or other purposes.
I've not used any of the following, so please forgive me if I got the product names incorrect. Here are some of the big "free" services that I've seen mentioned: Zoom (whose security issues have been cited many times on SoylentNews), Apple (Group Facetime), Google (Hangouts), Facebook (Facebook Live) and Microsoft (Teams).
I suspect many Soylentils have now acquired some experience with on-line conferencing. I am hoping to draw upon your experience. Better still, I would love to see development and proliferation of alternatives to the "Big Names". Solutions that are self-hosted and as free as reasonably possible from the prying eyes of the big, data-warehousing corporations. Open source — free as in beer and libre — would be good, too
Aside: Way back in 2013 there was a great deal of media attention given to the revelation that the USA's NSA (National Security Agency) had been collecting metadata. Oft-touted was that it was only metadata. I immediately thought, "If it is only metadata, then why is there such resistance to terminating the program? They must be getting something of value out of it!"
Kieran Healy answered my question. He is a Professor of Sociology at Duke University and posted an illuminating article, Using Metadata to find Paul Revere. A humorous and lighthearted portrayal, written as if from the colonial era, Kieran uses relatively simple linear algebra on seemingly innocuous data to draw some startling conclusions. Fear not! No deep understanding of linear algebra is required! For the mathematically knowledgeable, sufficient details are provided. For the rest of us, summaries are provided which explain what each operation does and offers. If you've ever wondered why so many organizations want to know your contact list, this article makes things quite clear!
So, back to conferencing. To my knowledge, the preceding companies offer video chat, though I am more interested in strictly voice chat applications (but am willing to consider video as an alternative, too.) Skeptical of company's ulterior motives, I thought there must be some self-hosting solution. I'd like to be able to lease a low-cost, on-line server, like SoylentNews does from Linode. Then install the application on, say, Ubuntu and make chat available over the net using just a web browser.
Besides, I can't be the first person to be interested in this. It sounds like something tailor-made for an open-source solution. A cursory glance seemed filled with "marketing speak" and I could not tell the wheat from the chaff. Each offering trumpets their features and downplays (or even neglects to mention) their shortcomings. How to choose?
Yes, I realize that short of going nuts with onion routing and TOR or something of that ilk, there will necessarily be "footprints" left behind for ISPs, DNS providers, etc. to harvest. Still, the perfect is the enemy of the much-better-than-what-we-have-now, so I'm reaching out to our the community.
What user-platform-agnostic (smartphone, laptop, or desktop) browser-based conferencing software have you hosted or used? How did it work out? What worked well? What shortcomings did you find? What obvious question am I forgetting to ask?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 17, @09:28PM (1 child)
Worked a few shifts in a mechanical test lab earlier this week (big place, $1000/hour testing) and one guy that wanted to watch the test was not local. They brought him in with Microsoft Teams, along with a couple of engineers that were working from home. (There was a skeleton crew onsite to run the tests and enough room that we could "distance" easily.)
I'm no MS fan, but I have to say that Teams worked very well. The test lab guys said they had tried others and had lots of disconnects, bad/lagged audio, etc. The company has Office licenses which include Teams, I joined with the guest/web option. MS seems to have figured out how to make Teams work well, even when internet traffic is much higher than normal.
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Friday April 17, @10:07PM
Teams seems to be a better package, and does more than just facilitate meetings.
My work means I am on Skype and Zoom and Teams (dealing with employer, supplier, and third-party testing company).
Zoom and Teams handle low-bandwidth situations better than corporate Skype, and both allow you to log in to "online" versions quite gracefully, if the program/application can't connect.
"skype for business" is complicated to set up and configure if you're not running a full corporate email system.
Ordinary skype is okay for video chat.
One of the local non-government (private) schools has been using Teams for online teaching - and it works. Per class, they have up to 24 students at a time, with one or two teachers, plus assignment allocation and submission, all grouped by subject/class, running on ipads.
I detest MS as a company, but I am impressed with Teams.
(Score: 1) by Recovery One on Friday April 17, @09:31PM
So used to use this a lot when playing video games. Hosted my own server and everyone that had the client could connect. Audio only I think. Oh and open source as well!
https://www.mumble.info/ [mumble.info]
Can adjust audio quality to pretty low and have decent results if your network is bandwidth limited.
(Score: 2) by RamiK on Friday April 17, @09:45PM
P2P end-2-end federated video/audio with plenty of open source clients all over for every platform.
https://matrix.org/clients/ [matrix.org]
(Score: 2) by zeigerpuppy on Friday April 17, @09:47PM
My company has been doing a lot of work with open-source video conferencing alternatives over the last few weeks.
Here's what we've found:
There's really only one alternative if you want a robust multi-user (more than 4 people) video conference to work.
That is Jitsi-meet with Jitsi-videobridge. It's cross platform compatible and really nice to use.
However, it does require fairly significant resources (best to have a 1GBps connection up/down, at least 4vcpus). It's easy to install on Debian but you need to pay attention to making sure ports are open (TCP 80,443,4443 and UDP 10000).
It's possible to also integrate with Matrix and have your multiuser chat launch Jitsi sessions (via the riot-web client).
There's also some alpha-level work integrating jitsi with nextcloud.
Now, the alternatives. Matrix video chat (native) didn't work very well for us (open no video/audio), we gave up and switched to jitsi (this could be just our fault and generally Matrix/Synapse has been really great for chat with multiplatform push support).
Forget about Nextcloud Talk, it falls all over itself with any more than a few users. We deploy a lot of nextcloud servers but it looks like Talk is only scalable with the proprietary Nextcloud signalling server (very expensive).
There's one other promising alternative, BigBlueButton. It integrates with Mattermost which seems nice. However, I think its use case is a little different and it's more of a one-to-many presentation tool.
So I think Jitsi is the way to go, but be prepared for a pretty expensive set up bandwidth-wise.
We're going to launch our service as a privacy respecting PAAS over the next few weeks, but it's not ready for primetime yet...
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 17, @09:48PM
(Score: 1) by drgibbon on Friday April 17, @09:51PM
It's videoconferencing, but Jitsi [jitsi.org] sounds like it fits the bill? I seem to remember that you could host your own server (not sure if that's still the case). But if you just want to test it, there's Jitsi Meet [meet.jit.si] for the browser, and the Jitsi Meet app on Android/iOS.
(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Friday April 17, @10:03PM
Openfire is, ostensibly, an XMPP (jabber) chat/IM server.
However, it also has support through plugins for both voice and video.
It's generally easy to set up and easy to use.
Openfire: https://www.igniterealtime.org/projects/openfire/ [igniterealtime.org]
Openfire Plugins: https://www.igniterealtime.org/projects/openfire/plugins.jsp [igniterealtime.org]
Plugins of interest:
Candy (https://discourse.igniterealtime.org/t/candy-plugin-for-openfire/68696)
Openfire Meetings (http://wikisuite.org/Openfire-Meetings)
Jingle Nodes (https://www.igniterealtime.org/projects/openfire/plugin-archive.jsp?plugin=jingleNodes) (more info about Jingle: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jingle_(protocol) [wikipedia.org] )
What's more, Openfire supports (via another plugin) a Presence service (https://www.igniterealtime.org/projects/openfire/plugins/1.7.0/presence/readme.html ) as well.
Not sure if this will meet your needs, but the underlying server is open source, very functional and under active development.
