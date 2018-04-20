from the Really?-No-Shit! dept.
Smart toilet gadget recognises users by their 'anal print' and analyses deposits to detect early warning signs of cancer, heart disease and diabetes
A smart-toilet that can detect signs of various diseases in faeces and urine has been built by scientists.
The gadget fits inside a regular porcelain toilet bowl and uses cameras, test strips and sensors to identify warning signs of up to ten diseases including cancer, diabetes and heart disease.
The technology uses a combination of fingerprint scanning on the flush lever and photographic images of the anus to differentiate between users when sitting down.
Data from the tests is deposited into a secure cloud server for analysis, according to the team who built the tool at Stanford University.
Journal Reference:
Seung-min Park, Daeyoun D. Won, Brian J. Lee et al. "A mountable toilet system for personalized health monitoring via the analysis of excreta", Nature Biomedical Engineering (DOI: doi:10.1038/s41551-020-0534-9)
(Score: 2) by captain normal on Saturday April 18, @06:04AM (2 children)
Just when you thought things that could be connected to the internet were getting weird, along comes this. Now don't get me wrong, I think bidets are wonderful things,especially in this day of TP weirdness. They only take a couple of sheets to dry your backside. It's bad enough that I go in every three years for a colonoscopy, but should my butt be streamed live to my doctors and anyone else who hacks in?
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Saturday April 18, @06:52AM (1 child)
Definitely not [youtube.com]. Plus, who knows how much closer [nih.gov] the man will come to identifying behavior they don't like?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 18, @07:02AM
Well unfortunately your, uhh... lifestyle choice do reflect on your body eventually. Binding the doctor to legal silence is interesting in the sense of externalizing the closet duties but bitch please just get over yourself.
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Saturday April 18, @06:22AM (1 child)
shit, hey?
Looking at the pictures in TFA, most men can't aim straight enough to hit the urinalysis strip more than 10% of the time.. and it is the wrong way around for anyone sitting down.
Web link the camera - lets all run our own goatse pages.. (disturbingly, the drawing of the person demonstrating the "anal print" seems to be...rather... stretched.
Let's hope it is IP67 rated before they start selling it.
tau = 300. Greek circles must have been weird.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 18, @06:59AM
Not enough fiber intake may lead to serious constipation.
(Score: 0, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 18, @07:00AM
Nice to see you again!