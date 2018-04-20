A smart-toilet that can detect signs of various diseases in faeces and urine has been built by scientists.

The gadget fits inside a regular porcelain toilet bowl and uses cameras, test strips and sensors to identify warning signs of up to ten diseases including cancer, diabetes and heart disease.

The technology uses a combination of fingerprint scanning on the flush lever and photographic images of the anus to differentiate between users when sitting down.

Data from the tests is deposited into a secure cloud server for analysis, according to the team who built the tool at Stanford University.