from the welcome-to-the-Oasis dept.
Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:
For most of human history, the way to get custom shapes and colors onto one's retinas was to draw it on a cave wall, or a piece of parchment, or on paper. Later on, we invented electronic displays and used them for everything from televisions to computers, even toying with displays that gave the illusion of a 3D shape existing in front of us. Yet what if one could just skip this surface and draw directly onto our retinas?
Admittedly, the thought of aiming lasers directly at the layer of cells at the back of our eyeballs — the delicate organs which allow us to see — likely does not give one the same response as you'd have when thinking of sitting in front of a 4K, 27″ gaming display to look at the same content. Yet effectively we'd have the same photons painting the same image on our retinas. And what if it could be an 8K display, cinema-sized. Or maybe have a HUD overlay instead, like in video games?
In many ways, this concept of virtual retinal displays as they are called is almost too much like science-fiction, and yet it's been the subject of decades of research, with increasingly more sophisticated technologies making it closer to an every day reality. Will we be ditching our displays and TVs for this technology any time soon?
[...] Naturally, the very first question that may come to one's mind when hearing about VDRs is why it's suddenly okay to shine not one but three lasers into your eyes? After all, we have been told to never, not even once, point even the equivalent of a low-powered laser pointer at a person, let alone straight at their eyes. Some may remember the 2014 incident at the Burning Man festival where festival goers practically destroyed the sight of a staff member with handheld lasers.
The answer to these concerns is that very low-powered lasers are used. Enough to draw the images, not enough to do more than cause the usual wear and tear from using one's eyes to perceive the world around us. As the light is projected straight onto the retina, there is no image that can become washed out in bright sunlight. Companies like Bosch have prototypes of VRD glasses, with the latter recently showing off their BML500P Bosch Smartglasses Light Drive solution. They claim an optical output power of <15 µW.
-- submitted from IRC
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 18, @03:26PM
What could possibly go wrong.
(Score: 2) by J_Darnley on Saturday April 18, @03:27PM (1 child)
Lasers output coherent light. I don't have the impression that most display back lights (fluorescent tubes or LEDs) do that.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 18, @03:43PM
Research demonstrates method to alter coherence of light
In a finding that could have broad applications in optical devices, Brown University researchers have shown that they can transform incoherent light to almost fully coherent and vice versa.
https://www.brown.edu/news/2017-10-18/coherence [brown.edu]
(Score: 2, Insightful) by fustakrakich on Saturday April 18, @03:33PM
Just hook up to the visual cortex. It's probably safer
REDЯUM
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Runaway1956 on Saturday April 18, @03:39PM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yIGaEHuCuAs [youtube.com]
Normal looking glasses, unlike Google's offering a couple years ago. Well - for varying definitions of "normal", I prefer aviator's glasses, but these look pretty normal. Apparently, you can get prescription glasses, but I saw nothing anywhere about ANSI safety glasses. You could wear your smart device on the job, right in front of the boss. I don't guess you could get away with playing music though.
Let it mature some, though. You don't want to be the guinea pig that finds out they can be shorted out in the rain, and burn your eyeballs out of your head!
Unterstarchus?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 18, @04:28PM
*OMG* i hope it doesn't require windows drivers...
also would be cool if you could spot a camera somewhere and double tap the frame to see what the camera is seeing ...