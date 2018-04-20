Having an accurate blood pressure reading is essential to delivering often lifesaving care, say UT Southwestern study leaders Kathrina B. Siaron, B.S.N., R.N., a neurocritical care nurse, and DaiWai M. Olson, Ph.D., R.N., a professor of Neurology and Neurotherapeutics and Neurological Surgery.

"For our patients in the NSICU, blood pressure often needs to be maintained in a very narrow range," Siaron says. "Moving it one way or another could potentially harm the patient."

It's also a parameter that's been measured much the same way for over a century, she explains: Patients wear a cuff around the upper arm, wrist, or thigh for noninvasive assessments, or a thin plastic catheter is inserted into their arteries for invasive measures, with arterial pressure long considered the gold standard and thought to be within 10 points of blood pressure in the upper arm. Although it's well known that blood pressure can vary dramatically between patients or in the same patient from moment to moment, medical care providers have long assumed that there was little variation between these measures at different sites on the same patient.

[...] As expected, there were often large blood pressure differences from patient to patient. However, there were also significant differences in individual patients from site to site. There was a mean difference of about 8 points in systolic pressure (the top number in blood pressure values) between upper arms, and a mean difference of up to 13 points between upper arm and wrist systolic values.

[...] Although the mean differences between sites were just a few points on average, they differed by as much as 40 points between some patients, says Olson -- a dramatic difference that could radically affect what type of care that patient receives.

“If we take pressure in one arm, a patient seems fine, but in the other arm, they’re in a crisis,” he says. “The values we collected were really all over the place. There was no consistency between the same arm or wrist between different patients.”

It's unclear why these differences exist between sites, adds Siaron -- blood pressure numbers could be affected by an assortment of factors, such as a patient's posture, anatomical differences, or medical conditions that affect blood flow. The team plans to continue to study blood pressure among different anatomical sites in varying populations, such as patients in the general ICU or healthy volunteers. Eventually, they say, blood pressure might be collected using a totally different protocol, such as averaging the values between two sides of the body or accepting the highest number.