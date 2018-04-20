from the raising-your-blood-pressure dept.
Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:
Blood pressure readings taken from neuroscience intensive care unit (NSICU) patients had marked differences between opposite sides of the body and different anatomical sites in each individual, highlighting the significant and sometimes extreme variability of this measure even in the same person depending on where it's taken, researchers from UT Southwestern Medical Center report in a new study.
The findings, published online Feb. 25, 2020, in Scientific Reports and the 100th research paper published by nurses at UTSW, could eventually impact how blood pressure information -- which informs a variety of medical decisions in the NSICU and beyond -- is collected.
Having an accurate blood pressure reading is essential to delivering often lifesaving care, say UT Southwestern study leaders Kathrina B. Siaron, B.S.N., R.N., a neurocritical care nurse, and DaiWai M. Olson, Ph.D., R.N., a professor of Neurology and Neurotherapeutics and Neurological Surgery.
"For our patients in the NSICU, blood pressure often needs to be maintained in a very narrow range," Siaron says. "Moving it one way or another could potentially harm the patient."
It's also a parameter that's been measured much the same way for over a century, she explains: Patients wear a cuff around the upper arm, wrist, or thigh for noninvasive assessments, or a thin plastic catheter is inserted into their arteries for invasive measures, with arterial pressure long considered the gold standard and thought to be within 10 points of blood pressure in the upper arm. Although it's well known that blood pressure can vary dramatically between patients or in the same patient from moment to moment, medical care providers have long assumed that there was little variation between these measures at different sites on the same patient.
[...] As expected, there were often large blood pressure differences from patient to patient. However, there were also significant differences in individual patients from site to site. There was a mean difference of about 8 points in systolic pressure (the top number in blood pressure values) between upper arms, and a mean difference of up to 13 points between upper arm and wrist systolic values.
[...] Although the mean differences between sites were just a few points on average, they differed by as much as 40 points between some patients, says Olson -- a dramatic difference that could radically affect what type of care that patient receives.
“If we take pressure in one arm, a patient seems fine, but in the other arm, they’re in a crisis,” he says. “The values we collected were really all over the place. There was no consistency between the same arm or wrist between different patients.”
It's unclear why these differences exist between sites, adds Siaron -- blood pressure numbers could be affected by an assortment of factors, such as a patient's posture, anatomical differences, or medical conditions that affect blood flow. The team plans to continue to study blood pressure among different anatomical sites in varying populations, such as patients in the general ICU or healthy volunteers. Eventually, they say, blood pressure might be collected using a totally different protocol, such as averaging the values between two sides of the body or accepting the highest number.
Journal Reference
Kathrina B. Siaron, Michaela X. Cortes, Sonja E. Stutzman, Aardhra Venkatachalam, Khalid Mohamed Ahmed, DaiWai M. Olson. Blood Pressure measurements are site dependent in a cohort of patients with neurological illness. Scientific Reports, 2020; 10 (1) DOI: 10.1038/s41598-020-60414-7
-- submitted from IRC
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Sunday April 19, @12:40AM (3 children)
Blood pressure readings taken in the right arm are consistently higher than the left arm - when using mechanical BP monitors.
Of course BP at the ankles is much higher still...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 19, @12:57AM (2 children)
Not quite sure what your point was...
"It's unclear why these differences exist between sites, adds Siaron -- blood pressure numbers could be affected by an assortment of factors, such as a patient's posture, anatomical differences, or medical conditions that affect blood flow."
So even the same location on a different side can make a difference.
I know everyone that reads this site will just love this analogy, but modern western medicine certainly has benefited from more holistic approaches ;)
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 19, @01:01AM
If a cute nurse walks by, your blood pressure will rise 10mm to 15mm.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Sunday April 19, @01:38AM
Maybe the why is unclear to the authors, the what has been well characterized since the 1990s, at least.
The what is: the farther you get from the heart, the higher the readings are - plus a basic: doh! of pressure is higher as you get more blood "above" the point where you take the reading - if that's unclear to the authors they need to be laughed out of academia and industry.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 19, @01:23AM
They have those screenings when you walk into places now and where that IR reader reads makes a difference on the reading. The neck is typically warmer than the forehead.