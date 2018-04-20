from the imagine-that dept.
Hospitalizations down once power plants retired coal or installed better emission controls:
After four Louisville, Kentucky, coal-fired power plants either retired coal as their energy source or installed stricter emissions controls, local residents' asthma symptoms and asthma-related hospitalizations and emergency department (ED) visits dropped dramatically, according to research published in Nature Energy this week by Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health, Propeller Health, University of California Berkeley, Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health, University of Texas Austin, Colorado State University, Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness, Louisville Metro Office of Civic Innovation and Technology, the Christina Lee Brown Envirome Institute and Family Allergy & Asthma.
[...] Between 2013 and 2016, one coal-fired power plant in the Louisville area retired coal as an energy source, and three others installed stricter emission controls to comply with regulations from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Researchers took advantage of these circumstances to analyze the impact of the coal-fired power plant energy transitions on residents' respiratory health, using data from Propeller and local hospitals to assess how asthma-related symptoms, ED visits and hospitalizations changed over time.
[...] The researchers found that energy transitions in the spring of 2015 resulted in three fewer hospitalizations and ED visits per ZIP code per quarter in the following year, when comparing areas that had high coal-fired power plant emission exposure prior to the transition to those with lower levels. This translates into nearly 400 avoided hospitalizations and ED visits each year across Jefferson County.
At the individual level, the Mill Creek SO2 scrubber installed in June 2016 was associated with a 17% immediate reduction in rescue medication use, which was maintained thereafter. The study also found the odds of having high rescue use throughout a month (on average more than four puffs per day) was reduced by 32% following the June 2016 energy transition.
"This is the first study to use digital inhaler sensors to understand the health effects of reducing emissions from coal-fired power plants," said study author Meredith Barrett, Ph.D., head of population health research for Propeller Health. "We hope this evidence will encourage government officials to support stricter standards when regulating coal-fired power plants and encourage us towards cleaner power options, thereby protecting the health of the people who live near these facilities."
Journal Reference
Joan A. Casey, Jason G. Su, Lucas R. F. Henneman et al. "Improved asthma outcomes observed in the vicinity of coal power plant retirement, retrofit and conversion to natural gas", Nature Energy (DOI: doi:10.1038/s41560-020-0600-2)
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday April 19, @03:36AM (1 child)
I guess it's time to bring this story out again.
Penn Power had a plant on the Beaver River, just a couple miles downstream from New Castle, and about 4 miles upstream from West Pittsburgh, Pa. When I was a kid, a pair of ~50 foot high smokestacks poured solid black columns of smoke into the air, 24/7. In the village of West Pittsburgh, no one hung laundry out to dry, because it would be black before it dried. (Back then, few people had clothes dryers, but everyone in W. Pittsburgh did.)
I guess it was about '69 or '70 when the EPA mandated that Penn Power clean up their act. A pair of stacks went in, about 120 feet high, with scrubbers in them. At any given time, when you looked at the stacks, there was probably nothing visible coming out of them. From time to time, you could see some nice, clean-looking white steam puffing out.
The quality of life improved dramatically, not only in West Pittsburgh, but in other towns downwind from the plant.
Having witnessed how bad coal can be, and how clean coal can be, I've never got on board the environmentalists crazy train that coal is entirely evil. Yes, of course, it's healthier if the plant doesn't belch soot into the atmosphere. But, if there are any plants like that left, well, someone has been paying a heck of a lot of graft money to the right people!!
Unterstarchus?
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Sunday April 19, @03:52AM
you take it out of the air using scrubbers, and it ends up in lakes or dams, which die... [smh.com.au]
