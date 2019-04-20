The Arizona Game and Fish Department revealed Wednesday that biologists discovered a pair of eagles and their eaglets in the arms of a large saguaro during a recent eagle survey.

Kenneth "Tuk" Jacobson, the agency's coordinator of raptor management, said the eagles are on a cactus near a central Arizona reservoir.

[...] Wildlife biologists have looked for decades for a sighting of bald eagles nesting in Arizona saguaro cacti. According to Jacobson, the last known mention of such a sighting was a 1937 record.