Bald Eagles, Eaglets Found Nesting in Arms of Arizona Cactus

posted by Fnord666 on Sunday April 19, @10:40PM
from the Prickly-situation dept.
/dev/random

martyb writes:

Bald eagles, eaglets found nesting in arms of Arizona cactus

The Arizona Game and Fish Department revealed Wednesday that biologists discovered a pair of eagles and their eaglets in the arms of a large saguaro during a recent eagle survey.

Kenneth "Tuk" Jacobson, the agency's coordinator of raptor management, said the eagles are on a cactus near a central Arizona reservoir.

[...] Wildlife biologists have looked for decades for a sighting of bald eagles nesting in Arizona saguaro cacti. According to Jacobson, the last known mention of such a sighting was a 1937 record.

Nice to see something flourishing right now besides viruses and locusts.

