from the 200-Million-Daily-Telescreens?-See:-"1984" dept.
Zoom: Every security issue uncovered in the video chat app:
As the coronavirus pandemic forced millions of people to stay home over the past month, Zoom suddenly became the video meeting service of choice: Daily meeting participants on the platform surged from 10 million in December to 200 million in March.
With that popularity came Zoom's privacy risks extending rapidly to massive numbers of people. From built-in attention-tracking features to recent upticks in "Zoombombing" (in which uninvited attendees break into and disrupt meetings with hate-filled or pornographic content), Zoom's security practices have been drawing more attention -- along with at least three lawsuits against the company.
Here's everything we know about the Zoom security saga, and when it happened. If you aren't familiar with Zoom's security issues, you can start from the bottom and work your way up to the most recent information. We'll continue updating this story as more issues and fixes come to light.
The story provides a day-by-day list with details of what was reported. Apologies as there are no anchors in the story to which we could provide links. The dates and headlines are excerpted below. See the original story for the details.
- April 16
- Two new massive Zoom exploits uncovered
- Zoom to revamp bug bounty
- April 15
- $500,000 price tag for new exploit
- April 14
- Suit filed against Facebook and LinkedIn
- New privacy option for paid accounts
- April 13
- 500,000 Zoom accounts sold on hacker forums
- April 10
- Pentagon restricts Zoom use
- April 9
- Senate to avoid Zoom
- Singapore teachers banned from Zoom
- German government warns against Zoom use
- April 8
- Fourth lawsuit
- Google bans Zoom
- Bug bounty hunters emerge
- New security advisor and council
- Classroom security
- Usability versus security
- IDs hidden
- Weekly webinars
- AI Zoombomb
- April 7
- Taiwan bans Zoom from government use
- April 6
- Some school districts ban Zoom
- Zoom accounts found on the dark web
- Zoom seeks to grow its lobbying presence in Washington
- Urging an FTC investigation
- Third class action lawsuit filed
- April 5
- Calls mistakenly routed through Chinese whitelisted servers
- April 4
- Another Zoom apology
- April 3
- Zoom video call records left viewable on the web
- Attackers planning 'Zoomraids'
- Zoom apologizes, again
- Second class action lawsuit filed
- Congress requests information
- April 2
- Automated tool can find Zoom meetings
- More plans for Zoombombing
- Data-mining feature discovered
- April 1
- SpaceX bans Zoom
- More security flaws discovered
- Apologies from Yuan
- March 30
- The Intercept investigation: Zoom doesn't use end-to-end encryption as promised
- More bugs discovered
- First class action lawsuit filed
- Letter from New York Attorney General sent
- Classroom Zoombombings reported
- March 27
- Zoom removes Facebook data collection feature
- March 26
- Motherboard investigation: Zoom iOS app sending user data to Facebook