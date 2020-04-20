from the If-it's-good-for-the-public-it's-good-for-the-MPs dept.
Do you want your government tracking you by your mobile phone in the fight against COVID-19? In Australia members of Parliament have refused to install the COVID Trace app to track COVID-19 transmission. The code for the app, due to be released in a few weeks, will be open sourced and the government promises to not keep any data longer than required for the current pandemic emergency.
After the complete screwup of the last census, the debacle that is eHealth, data leakage from credit card transactions, and dismal state of privacy today how can anyone have any confidence in this type of 'help'?
(Score: 2) by driverless on Monday April 20, @09:13AM
Everyone who carries a cellphone, which is pretty much anyone and certainly all Australian MPs, are already tracked every minute of the day via cellphone data. The only difference is that the Covid19 tracking is made explicit and public and placed under the rule of law while cellphone tracking data can be obtained at any point in secret via a production order (which is technically rule-of-law but mostly just a figleaf to say the rule of law is being followed). If they really are worried about this rather than just playing it up for political effect, they should reform existing regulations around surveillance of members of the public.