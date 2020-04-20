Do you want your government tracking you by your mobile phone in the fight against COVID-19? In Australia members of Parliament have refused to install the COVID Trace app to track COVID-19 transmission. The code for the app, due to be released in a few weeks, will be open sourced and the government promises to not keep any data longer than required for the current pandemic emergency.

After the complete screwup of the last census, the debacle that is eHealth, data leakage from credit card transactions, and dismal state of privacy today how can anyone have any confidence in this type of 'help'?