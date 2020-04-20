NASASpaceflight has continuous updates of activities at the Boca Chica SpaceX site with many pics and videos, too. The last time I checked, SN4 (SpaceX's 4th Starship prototype: Serial Number 4) is nearing completion of construction and is soon to be transported to the testing platform. Historically, next would be pressurization tests, e.g. with liquid nitrogen, to see if the rocket can handle the temperatures and pressures. Prior testing failures have been... impressive. Should all go well with these tests, next up would be testing of SN4 with liquid methane and liquid oxygen. If successful, static fire tests with the rocket tethered and, ultimately, with a powered hop for a very limited duration and distance.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has set a goal of building a new Starship rocket each week. SN4 has been under construction for less than a month. By comparison, the SLS (Space Launch System) has been under development for many years, has cost billions of dollars per year, and has never (not even once) been launched.

Here are the dates and times of upcoming road and beach closures (and alternates) as announced by Cameron County, Texas coinciding with planned testing by SpaceX:

April 20, 2020: 0800-0900 (Primary Date)

April 23, 2020: 0900-1000 (Primary Date)

April 26, 2020: 0900-1159 (Primary Date)

April 27, 2020: 0900-1159 (Alternate Date)

April 28, 2020: 0900-1159 (Alternate Date)

(All times are Central Daylight Time; add 5 hours to get the corresponding date/time in UTC .)

