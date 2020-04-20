from the who-watches-the-watchers? dept.
National security concerns just won out over Twitter's attempt to be transparent about surveillance:
Six years ago, Twitter sued the US government in an attempt to detail surveillance requests the company had received, but a federal judge on Friday ruled in favor of the government's case that detailing the requests would jeopardize the country's safety.
If Twitter revealed the number of surveillance requests it received each calendar quarter, it "would be likely to lead to grave or imminent harm to the national security," US District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers concluded after reviewing classified information from the government. See below for the full ruling.
"While we are disappointed with the court's decision, we will continue to fight for transparency," Twitter said in a statement Saturday.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Monday April 20, @03:27PM
All we ever get from the "whistleblowers" is Hurricane Anna Nicole [deccanherald.com]
REDЯUM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 20, @03:38PM
If the law as written says that national security trumps freedom of speech, then the law needs to be rewritten.
If a nation can't exist in prosperity and security living by its core principles, then its core principles are wrong and must be changed.
If a nation cannot survive when freedom of speech is absolute, then stop pretending that it can. Amend the law, explicitely list the exceptions to free speech, and move on.
Or reaffirm your core principles, accept the consequences on national security, and again move on.
You can't have your cake and eat it too. Either congress can make laws "respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances", or it can't. Make up your damn mind.