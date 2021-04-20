from the love-to-eat-dogfood dept.
New research due to be presented at this year's European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) reveals that raw-type dog foods contain high levels of multidrug-resistant bacteria, including those resistant to last-line antibiotics. The potential transfer of such bacteria between dogs and humans is an international public health risk, conclude the authors who include Dr. Ana Raquel Freitas and colleagues from the Faculty of Pharmacy, UCIBIO/REQUIMTE, University of Porto, Portugal.
[...] Raw-food-based diets for dogs have grown popularity recently as a healthier choice. Increasing controversy regarding their safety is emerging, with some scientific evidence showing their role as vehicles for transmission of antibiotic-resistant bacteria. In addition, dogs have been described as reservoirs of clinically-relevant ampicillin-resistant (AmpR) Enterococcus faecium, but the source remains unknown.
In this study, the authors analysed enterococci obtained from processed (both dry and wet types) and non-processed (raw-frozen) foods of the main brands commercialised in Portugal. The study included 46 samples (22 wet, 15 dry, 9 raw-frozen) from 24 international brands, sourced from 8 supermarkets and one veterinary clinic. Samples were obtained during September to November, 2019. Raw-frozen samples were mainly constituted of salmon, chicken, turkey, calf, deer or duck, being a mixture of different meat types, fruits and vegetables.
[...] The authors conclude: "Our study demonstrates that raw-frozen-foods for dogs carry MDR enterococci including to last-line antibiotics (linezolid) for the treatment of human infections. The close contact of pets with humans and the commercialisation of the studied brands in different EU countries pose an international public health risk if transmission of such strains occurs between dogs and humans. There is strong past and recent evidence that dogs and humans share common multidrug-resistant strains of E. faecium, and thus the potential for these strains to be transmitted to humans from dogs."
(Score: 2) by barbara hudson on Tuesday April 21, @05:32PM (1 child)
Your dogs like cooked food. Until recently, dogs ate people food - mostly table scraps. It's also why they like to go "grocery shopping" on garbage day, when they can score a turkey carcass faster than you can stop them, even when they're on a 6' leash. Sly buggers.
So enough with the "you should not be feeding your dogs people food - we've been sharing the same diets since they became semi-domesticated.
I read at +2 (no anon posts visible) and don't read replies from anon users). Shitpost all you want, won't bother me.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 21, @05:39PM
You are right. Dogs are not picky eaters. Their wolf ancestors are nearly pure canivores, but scientists have found that domesticated dogs acquired a gene to help break down carbohydrates. That would be people food.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 21, @05:36PM
Dog owners find a new way to inflict their pet's filth on non-dog owners with this drug resistant raw dog food.
I briefly had one, but seriously, dogs are the dirtiest, most unhygenic of all pets.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 21, @05:39PM
Livestock being overfed with antibiotics is not anything new these days. But Enterococcus faecium has no business being in anyone's food, be it dog or man.