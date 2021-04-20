from the Sorry-about-that-boss! dept.
Today, we've decided to revisit some of the worst CPUs ever built. To make it on to this list, a CPU needed to be fundamentally broken, as opposed to simply being poorly positioned or slower than expected. The annals of history are already stuffed with mediocre products that didn't quite meet expectations but weren't truly bad.
Note: Plenty of people will bring up the Pentium FDIV bug here, but the reason we didn't include it is simple: Despite being an enormous marketing failure for Intel and a huge expense, the actual bug was tiny. It impacted no one who wasn't already doing scientific computing and the scale and scope of the problem in technical terms was never estimated to be much of anything. The incident is recalled today more for the disastrous way Intel handled it than for any overarching problem in the Pentium micro-architecture.
We also include a few dishonourable mentions. These chips may not be the worst of the worst, but they ran into serious problems or failed to address key market segments. With that, here's our list of the worst CPUs ever made.
- Intel Itanium
- Intel Pentium 4 (Prescott)
- AMD Bulldozer
- Cyrix 6×86
- Cyrix MediaGX
- Texas Instruments TMS9900
Which CPUs make up your list of Worst CPUs Ever Made?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by lentilla on Thursday April 23, @01:02PM
I'll vote for the Intel Pentium anyway - for exactly the reason mentioned in the summary - the FDIV bug [wikipedia.org] was handed in a monumentally terrible way. It was the Boeing 737 MAX of its day.
Remember this is a company stuffed to the gills with some of smartest engineers that could be found. The exact kind of people that understand that very little is perfect, and that issues can be corrected or worked-around once known. This is the epitome of anti-ethical behaviour for an engineering firm.
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Thursday April 23, @01:04PM
They mention the TMS9900 as a "bad CPU" without mentioning the TI-99/4a which probably had one of the worst architectures? Imagine running your video card over a parallel port - and that also doubles as your machines main memory. Your BIOS/OS is all written in a slow interpreted language. And all your actual software is implemented in an interpreter that runs on top of the BIOS/OS interpreter. Want to expand it? Well, now you have a long line of bulky side cars, if you bump them it is game over, and the smallest most fragile one must be connected first in the chain!
The thing is, all of these CPUs "worked" and did what they were designed to do. If these CPUs were so horrible, they would not have sold at all. They gripe about the 64k limit of the 9900, but when that was new, 64k was a LOT, and it even had an actual 16-bit data bus (as mentioned the TI-99/4a crippled that - it was actually intended to use a different 8-bit CPU, and relates to why everything is interpreted). IBM actually didn't use the 8086 in the PC, they went with the 8088, which also had an 8-bit data bus. If they really wanted to dig up some bad CPU architectures, I'm sure there are plenty of long forgotten, mostly unused, ~1970s implementations. Of course, those would be much more technical than saying "it sucked because it was slow, and did not meet marketing hype".
(Score: 3, Insightful) by drussell on Thursday April 23, @01:05PM
The TMS9900 is actually a good processor.
I guess they just think it's a "worst" CPU because it didn't see more widespread use?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 23, @01:15PM
That processor was great. A lot cheaper than Intel's processors and very fast integer performance. Sure the FPU was garbage and therefore performed poorly in Quake, but used in the appropriate application (eg. business desktops) it was excellent. I'd put the Pentium Pro above it on the list.
(Score: 2) by engblom on Thursday April 23, @01:33PM
The first generation of Ryzen Zen was really terrible. When running Linux they crashed more or less daily, making them totally worthless. This was fixed in Zen+ and newer.
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Thursday April 23, @01:37PM
I'd rate Intel's 386SX and 486SX as pretty bad. They were lobotimized versions of the 386DX and 486DX, for purposes of filling a perceived low end market niche.
With the 486DX, Intel finally got rid of another of their marketing ploys, the splitting out of the floating point math, in order to sell that separately for a whole lot more money, 8087 to go with the 8086, 80287 to go with the 80286. etc. Only, almost no one bought them. You could get a little emulator software package, good enough to fool AutoCAD which refused to run if there was no math coprocessor. Yeah, emulating an 8087 on an 8086 was about 1/50th the speed, but it saved you over $500. I remember there was a one week period in which the price of the 80387 collapsed. Started the week at $600 (with the Cyrix 387 going for $500), and ended the week at $200, and they still weren't worth buying. Everyone knew the 486 was coming soon. Then what does Intel do? Try one more time to extort people for floating point math in hardware, by removing it from the 486DX and calling that a 486SX. You could add that back in by buying an 80387.
The 386SX was a different cut. No 386 had floating point math. They all needed a 387 for that. Instead, one of the selling points of the 386 was full 32bit -- in the 386DX. The 386SX backtracked on that. Still had all the 32bit functionality, but the bus was only 16bit. The SX alternated between sending out the low and the high half of a word in order to squeeze 32bit addresses and memory fetches onto that 16bit bus. That's what the 386SX was, a 386DX running at half the speed whenever any use of the bus was needed.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by agr on Thursday April 23, @01:38PM
The CPU used a plugboard for some of its instructions.