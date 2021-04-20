Fandango has agreed to buy Vudu from Walmart for an undisclosed sum. Although Fandango has its own streaming platform, FandangoNow, it's not planning to shut down Vudu and roll it into that service. The Vudu app will remain available, and you'll still have access to the movies and TV shows you own there. You can still use your Walmart credentials to login and make purchases on Vudu with your Walmart wallet.

[...] Fandango isn't exactly selling many movie tickets right now, as almost all theaters (save for some drive-ins) are closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Streaming, on the other hand, is booming, so adding Vudu to the portfolio might help Fandango's bottom line in the long run. Comcast, which is the majority owner of Fandango, is in the midst of launching another streaming service: NBCUniversal's Peacock.