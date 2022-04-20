I never knew I wanted online co-op in a crossword app, but The New Yorker has added the feature to its online puzzles. Turns out, it's a really great way to solve a puzzle with a partner.

As each of you fills in answers, those will show up on the other person's screen almost immediately

From there, you'll each be able to click or tap around to solve the puzzle. The row or column that matches the clue you're looking at will be highlighted in blue, while the row or column your friend is looking at will be highlighted in green. As each of you fills in answers, those will show up on the other person's screen almost immediately.

I had a lot of fun working on today's puzzle on my computer with my wife, who was on her phone. The co-solving allowed us to each focus on different clues, and there were a few times where one of us would fill in a clue and the other would jump in to fill out another one because we saw something we had missed before.