Tehran: Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard on Wednesday said it launched a military satellite into orbit amid wider tensions with the US, a successful launch after months of failures.

There was no immediate independent confirmation of the launch of the satellite, which the Guard called "Noor", or light.

The Guard on its official [site] said the satellite successfully reached an orbit of 425 kilometers (264 miles) above the Earth's surface.

The two-stage satellite launch took off from Iran's Central Desert, the Guard said, without elaborating.