Iran's Revolutionary Guard Says it Launched Satellite Amid US Tensions

posted by janrinok on Thursday April 23, @06:04AM
"Anonymous Cowherd" writes:

https://www.siasat.com/irans-guard-says-it-launched-satellite-amid-us-tensions-1877783/:

Tehran: Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard on Wednesday said it launched a military satellite into orbit amid wider tensions with the US, a successful launch after months of failures.

There was no immediate independent confirmation of the launch of the satellite, which the Guard called "Noor", or light.

The Guard on its official [site] said the satellite successfully reached an orbit of 425 kilometers (264 miles) above the Earth's surface.

The two-stage satellite launch took off from Iran's Central Desert, the Guard said, without elaborating.

Can anyone confirm this? Has a new orbital element manifested in the heavens?

